‘Sister Wives’: 3 Struggles Christine Brown Had While Living in Lehi (According to the Family’s Memoir)

In the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown revealed that her marriage began crumbling over a decade ago, when they were all living under one roof in Lehi, Utah. According to the Brown family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage , Christine had a difficult time in Lehi. Here are the top 3 struggles she faced during that time.

Christine was suffering from post-partum depression after the birth of Truely

In the memoir, Christine she struggled with Robyn Brown joining the family simply because of where she was in her life. She was suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her youngest daughter, Truely. She felt overwhelmed with loss and jealousy.

“Kody and Robyn’s courtship came at a time of huge personal upheaval. I was pregnant with Truely and we had also entered a new and uncharted territory as we began filming Sister Wives for TLC. When Kody started courting and then married Robyn it really rocked me. I gave birth to Truely and was suffering from extreme postpartum depression. I never thought I’d feel such a sense of loss and such crippling jealousy. I thought I was better and stronger than that. I really did.” Christine Brown

Christine felt abandoned by Kody and replaced by Robyn

The mother of six wrote that as much as she loved Robyn, she couldn’t help but feel abandoned by Kody. She felt panicked that she was being replaced by the new sister wife soon added to the family.

“During Robyn and Kody’s courtship, it was evident to me how wonderful she and Kody were together and how much in love they were. I felt abandoned by my best friend and as if, once more, I’d lost my identity. I couldn’t see myself as Kody’s wife. Instead, I felt inconsequential, as if I’d been pushed to the side. It’s a horrible feeling when you let someone in, allow him to be come the most important person in your world and then he replaces you.” Christine Brown

Christine was too depressed to do normal family functions

The Sister Wives star revealed in the memoir how difficult it was for her to welcome a new sister wife in such difficult circumstances. Christine was struggling with postpartum depression and wasn’t able to fulfill her normal responsibilities within the family. She admitted that Kody wasn’t much help to her , and had to rely heavily on her sister wives.

“It’s been a big change for me from being the person people could rely on for holidays and family meals to becoming the dependent one. During my struggles with postpartum depression and my own issues with making room for a new wife, I had to ask my sister wives to take over some of my duties, to organize family meals and trips, take care of the little kids during the day. I needed to lean on them while I rebuilt my own inner strength.” Christine Brown

It seems as though the same issues that Kody and Christine had ten years ago are the same ones that came up at the end of their marriage. Fans are happy to see Christine finally breaking free from a lifestyle that no longer suits her. And are eager to see what she’s going to do next.

