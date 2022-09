Illiterate Light (Photo by Jason Siemer Photography), Palmyra @ The Broadberry – $15 in advance, $18 day of show (order tickets HERE) Back in the spring of 2020, this column went on a hiatus that eventually stretched out for over 18 months. This hiatus, of course, corresponded with the hiatus that live music in general took during that same time, a basic element of how we were all trying to reduce the spread of COVID by avoiding big groups of close-together people, especially in enclosed spaces — a core ingredient of live music, as you all know. This whole situation left millions of bands trying to figure out what they were going to do with themselves. Some kept making records, or doing livestreams, trying to keep themselves in the public eye. Others decided to lay low, working behind the scenes and waiting until the time was right to return.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO