96.7 The River

Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis

Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul

In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured

(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis. According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 shot, including 2 pregnant victims, outside north Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the four victims in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar on Friday were pregnant, Minneapolis police say.Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.A 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s had life-threatening injuries. A different man in his 30s and another pregnant woman in her 20s had non-life threatening injuries.Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old. Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."
CBS Minnesota

Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near 35W in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fire that broke out at a homeless encampment near Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was believed to have started after a propane cylinder exploded.Fire crews responded to the blaze early Monday evening. It was located near New Brighton Boulevard.Crews arrived to find a large uncontrolled campfire of wooden pallets. A number of trees and brush nearby had also caught on fire.Firefighters climbed over a fence to bring the hose far enough where they could reach the fire.No damage to any buildings nearby was reported, although multiple tarp tents did burn.No one was reported injured.

