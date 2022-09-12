Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food King
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown due to nearby shooting Thursday
Two Brooklyn Park schools went into lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a shooting reported nearby. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North just before 12:20 p.m. At the scene, officers learned that the suspect had...
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
bulletin-news.com
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office announced Wednesday that Jerome Woodland, 55, had been sentenced to 366 months in prison. In July, a jury found Woodland guilty of intentional...
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
voiceofalexandria.com
Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured
(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
fox9.com
Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis. According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.
Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.
Hopkins man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal overdoses
A Hopkins man will serve a life sentence after he distributed drugs that had fentanyl in them, causing 11 overdose deaths and serious bodily injury to four others. According to the office of Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, 31-year-old Aaron Rhy Broussard was convicted on 17 counts, including conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan
Developers are looking to raze the former Metcalf Middle School building at 2250 Diffley Road in Eagan to make way a residential development. Submitted photo. A mix of apartments, townhomes and senior housing are proposed to be developed at the site of a former middle school in Eagan. In April,...
4 shot, including 2 pregnant victims, outside north Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the four victims in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar on Friday were pregnant, Minneapolis police say.Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.A 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s had life-threatening injuries. A different man in his 30s and another pregnant woman in her 20s had non-life threatening injuries.Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old. Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near 35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A fire that broke out at a homeless encampment near Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was believed to have started after a propane cylinder exploded.Fire crews responded to the blaze early Monday evening. It was located near New Brighton Boulevard.Crews arrived to find a large uncontrolled campfire of wooden pallets. A number of trees and brush nearby had also caught on fire.Firefighters climbed over a fence to bring the hose far enough where they could reach the fire.No damage to any buildings nearby was reported, although multiple tarp tents did burn.No one was reported injured.
