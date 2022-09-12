Read full article on original website
Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
Do we really need a 24-hour livestream of the Queen lying in state?
There has been plenty of exceptional broadcasting after the death of the Queen, a much-planned-for event that, somehow, still feels bigger than anyone could have anticipated. The presenters have been heroes – solemnly narrating a shot of a gate for hours on end is quite a skill – and being able to watch King Charles III’s proclamation ceremony, televised for the first time, was goosebump-worthy. But there’s always a moment when it all starts to get a bit silly, and that moment has now arrived with the surreal livestream of the Queen’s lying-in-state. Her coffin is in Westminster Hall before...
