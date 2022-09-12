ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal

By Jacob Fischler
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLOv2_0hrh4FRM00

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) makes a statement in the Senate TV Studio on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images).

More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month.

The House members signed onto a letter led by House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat aligned with the party’s progressive wing. The letter urges House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland to omit permitting legislation from a must-pass spending bill this month.

Congressional leaders have not released text of a permitting bill, but a one-page summary last month indicated it would set time limits on agency reviews and environmental litigation challenging energy projects, designate high-priority projects for fast-track reviews and require completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in the run-up to a vote on Democrats’ $750 billion budget bill that he had pledged to Manchin, a moderate Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia, that the Senate would take up a separate bill reforming environmental permitting.

Schumer said he didn’t generally like limiting environmental reviews, but that the deal was worth it to ensure passage of the Democrats’ bill that would spend $370 billion on clean energy programs , marking the greatest federal investment to date in addressing climate change.

Renewable energy projects could also benefit from a more streamlined review process, Schumer said last month.

But the Grijalva letter says the permitting legislation would weaken the tools used to ensure energy projects comply with environmental regulations and would specifically hurt communities near proposed projects.

“The inclusion of these provisions in a continuing resolution, or any other must-pass legislation, would silence the voices of frontline and environmental justice communities by insulating them from scrutiny,” the letter reads. “Such a move would force Members to choose between protecting (environmental justice) communities from further pollution or funding the government.”

Communities of color and low-income communities are often the most negatively affected by pollution and climate change.

A movement known as environmental justice seeks to protect those communities from further environmental harm and President Joe Biden’s administration has committed to including such communities in environmental decision-making.

End of fiscal year

Congress this month will almost certainly pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government open after the fiscal year ends Sept. 30. The alternative would be a government shutdown.

The spending measure is expected to be among the last pieces of legislation Congress will pass before November’s midterm elections, and members often try to attach other priorities to this type of must-pass bill.

Many Republicans and others who favor more robust energy production have often complained that the federal permitting process, including requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, is too burdensome for builders and costs too much time and money.

The Grijalva letter advocates for additional funding for federal agencies to hasten the review process, but says that NEPA and other federal reviews are too important to sacrifice.

“The permitting and public notice and comment provisions mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) are among the only tools local communities have to force careful review of federal projects that may have serious, long-term, environmental, and public health consequences in those communities,” the letter says.

Grijalva declined to list the members who have already signed until the letter is sent, but said more than 50 had attached their names as of last Wednesday.

In the letter, members “urge” Pelosi and Hoyer not to include permitting provisions in a continuing resolution, but do not explicitly say they would vote against such a package.

The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4 reasons why abortion laws often clash with the majority’s preferences in the U.S.

By Matthew A Baum, Harvard Kennedy School; Alauna Safarpour, Harvard Kennedy School, and Kristin Lunz Trujillo, Harvard Kennedy School Kansas voters opted against overturning a state constitutional right to an abortion on Aug. 2, 2022. A few days later, Indiana lawmakers banned nearly all abortions. Both are conservative-leaning states that supported President Donald Trump’s reelection […] The post 4 reasons why abortion laws often clash with the majority’s preferences in the U.S. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Public awaits more redistricting work, but new law gives court little leeway to force it

The Ohio Redistricting Commission still hasn’t made any moves to redraw congressional maps based on the Ohio Supreme Court’s order, but how much the state’s highest court can punish the commission isn’t clear at this point. When the court rejected the most recent set of congressional districts, they gave the General Assembly 30 days to […] The post Public awaits more redistricting work, but new law gives court little leeway to force it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill

WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm

Set aside the fact that Ohio's newly enacted abortion law forces many women and girls to have their rapists' babies or leave the state for abortions. Even so, because of Ohio's new abortion restrictions, doctors are describing other scenes of almost unimaginable anguish — and increased risks to women and girls who become pregnant. The post Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe and Ohio enacted abortion […] The post Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting: One year later, Ohio a unique, flawed case

One year after the saga of redistricting began, Ohio is seen as a unique case study in the legal strategies and flaws that can emerge in the process. Ohio’s journey to develop maps for the legislative and congressional voting districts began with the convening of the Ohio Redistricting Commission by Gov. Mike DeWine, himself a […] The post Redistricting: One year later, Ohio a unique, flawed case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A newly-independent lawmaker who wants to run for her current Ohio […] The post Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmakers introduce bill to prohibit price gouging of baby formula

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The spring infant formula shortage has left lasting effects on new […] The post Ohio lawmakers introduce bill to prohibit price gouging of baby formula appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —  President Joe Biden knocked defenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol while touting his recent public safety policy wins in a visit to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection,” Biden said. The president also referenced the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago […] The post Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

