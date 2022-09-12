ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Holiday money: How to stretch your sterling as value of pound plunges

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rj9jG_0hrh4A1j00

The value of the pound has been sinking fast. Since the start of the year sterling has slumped by 15 per cent against the US dollar , from $1.35 to $1.15. The fall is exactly the same against the other currencies that are locked to the US dollar, including UAE dirhams and the currencies of many Caribbean islands.

The pound has also lost ground against the euro and almost all other currencies, so it is essential to avoid further losses by managing your holiday finances well. If you leave holiday money to the last moment and change cash at the airport on your way out, you will throw away cash that would be much better spent at your destination.

Paying with a card – either physical or on your phone

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the move towards plastic payments abroad, very often contactless. In an age when cards are used for the most minor transactions, it is important to know how much your issuer will change for use abroad.

Be aware that card issuers typically impose an “exchange-rate loading” charge of up to 3 per cent of a transaction made abroad. Check your card provider’s policy, and if necessary get a new card specifically for overseas use.

Smaller-value transactions are covered by the voluntary “chargeback” arrangements provided by Mastercard and Visa , which also apply to debit cards.

The Halifax Clarity credit card is the most mainstream card that does not add a transaction fee. The Revolut and Monzo cards offer online banking with physical cards and exceptionally good exchange rate policies, as well as a certain amount of cash withdrawals abroad. Starling and Metro Bank also offer fee-free foreign transactions.

Credit cards are generally better than debit cards. UK-issued cards are covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974, which makes the card provider jointly liable with the merchant for any purchases over £100. That means the goods must be of reasonable quality. You are also protected against financial failure of a travel provider, whether an airline, tour operator or hotel.

Most debit cards are best regarded as a backstop, as they typically add a flat transaction fee (around £1.25) to the foreign exchange levy. Settle a €30 lunch bill with a debit card and you will pay £2 in card charges.

British consumers have got used to the broad rule that paying by credit card should not cost more than paying by cash. In fact, some nations have their own laws, such as Denmark (where foreign credit-card holders routinely pay a surcharge) and Australia (where hotels add an extra percentage).

Beware of dynamic currency conversion

“Would you like to pay in sterling?” the waiter asks innocently. He is hoping that you will choose pounds, thereby boosting the restaurant’s profits. Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) means the merchant and a bank give you a terrible rate of exchange and split the profit – typically a margin of 5 to 6 per cent – between them.

Restaurants, shops and hotels are allowed to offer the “opportunity” so long as they make it clear that the cardholder has a choice, and cite the rate of exchange that will be used.

The EU-funded European Consumer Organisation, known as BEUC, adds: “It is almost impossible for a consumer to make an informed decision when presented with the DCC option, because of various ‘nudging’ strategies put in place by the DCC service providers and merchants.”

Always choose to pay with local currency, not “GBP”.

Watch out for the “hold” on a credit card

All kinds of enterprises, from car-rental firms to hoteliers concerned about their minibar, demand a credit card. Without one, you might be asked for a hefty cash deposit – or simply refused service. This is because the firm wants some comeback, and to reserve the right to extract additional funds.

If, after you have checked in the car or checked out of the hotel, they find that you have run up a charge, they want to claim it back – and the easiest way to do that is to demand “pre-authorisation” up to a certain amount.

They will exercise a “hold”, which means reserving a chunk of capacity – perhaps as much as £1,000 – from your account for contingencies.

This money will not leave your account (unless there has been some tomfoolery on your part), but it does limit your finance-related freedom.

Pre-paid cards

These are cards which you load with currency – usually sterling, euros or dollars – and use to pay for goods and services, or to withdraw cash from ATMs. On longer trips, you can keep topping them up online from your bank account, making them good for globetrotting tourists and gap-year adventurers. But do your homework.

  • The key components you need to compare start with the initial fee. Some providers waive this, but often make up for it with higher charges elsewhere. Paying a fee now may actually save you more in the longer term.
  • Next, do you have to pay a “loading” fee to put money on the card? If so, this could prove expensive. Some companies demand 3 per cent of all the money you put on your account.
  • Is there a flat rate or a percentage charge for using the thing?
  • Lastly, how quickly do your funds erode if you don’t use the card for a while? I suspect a very useful income stream for prepaid card issuers is the depletion of value over time – and the many cards that travellers have simply forgotten about.

Cash has many advantages

Obtaining local currency locks you into an exchange rate, and therefore can calculate precisely how much a cup of coffee or a night’s stay costs in sterling. Cash also says less about you than plastic, eliminating the risk of credit-card fraud.

Many people use their credit or debit cards to withdraw cash abroad. But on top of any fees added by your card provider, many operators of ATMs abroad charge Direct Access Fee (DAF). Providing a fully stocked ATM on a Greek island, with all the security and maintenance issues involved, is an expensive business, they point out – and the transaction fee reflects this reality.

So buying ahead of your trip is a good plan. Foreign currency is the ultimate commodity: the euros or dollars you get cheap from a backstreet bureau de change are worth exactly the same as the notes you buy, expensively, at your high street bank. But the only way sensibly to compare rates is to ask the right question.

On your local high street, don’t expect much from banks – which now appear to regard changing money as a faff, and often restrict it to existing customers (and give them a lousy rate).

Travel agents usually offer a better deal. And the Post Office is worth checking. But you are almost certain to get a better deal if you shop around online through companies such as Travelex and Moneycorp, and pick up the foreign currency at an airport or ferry port.

For the best deals, it helps to be in London. Seach Thomas Exchange Global for some of the best rates. You can pay online and pick up the cash at a Thomas Exchange office.

Better still, take a stroll along Britain’s finest foreign-currency artery: Queensway in London W2. Within a few hundred yards, there are two dozen bureaux de change. It takes 10 minutes to compare rates, and with lots of tourists selling euros or dollars for sterling, there’s a willingness to turn a quick profit.

All of this applies only to the “big” currencies: the euro and dollar, and also the Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. You might also want to buy in advance for Scandinavian currencies or New Zealand dollars (weak competition at the destination means rates are rarely good).

But just about every other currency counts as “exotic”, and for these the rule is: wait until you get to the country in question.

Currency for Croatia

Unlike Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal and other Mediterranean countries, Croatia does not use the euro. Its currency remains the kuna. That means the usual advice for European holidays – buy euros in the UK at the best rate you can find – does not apply to the Adriatic nation.

First rule: do not change kuna in large quantities in Britain; you will get a much worse rate than in Croatia. Take clean Bank of England £20 notes (with a few £5 and £10 notes in case you need to change smaller amounts towards the end of your stay).

If you like to have a modest amount of foreign currency for incidentals when you arrive, then I suggest to go to your local post office and change £20 or so into Croatian kuna. You won’t get a great rate of exchange, but it will be better than your departure airport. And it is commission-free, which is handy for small transactions like this.

I prefer to wait until I reach the arrival airport in Croatia and change some sterling there – though only a small amount. Once you reach your final destination, you will soon be able to identify the bureau de change (known locally as mjenjaÄnica ) with the best rates for sterling. Even in small towns, there are change opportunities; ask at the tourist office or a travel agency.

When you shop around, note that some places charge commission and some don’t, the sensible question to compare rates is: “How many kuna will you give me for £100?”

Keener rates are available for euros – to which the kuna is pegged – than pounds. So if you have some spare euros and do not intend to go to a euro country soon then you might as well bring them. But don’t change sterling into euros and then into Croatian kuna; you pay two margins in the process.

Turkish currency

Due to the extraordinary economic policies being pursued by the Turkish president, the lira has collapsed relative to most other currencies , including sterling. You now get more than twice as many lira for your pound as you did two years ago, and there is probably further for the Turkish currency to fall.

As above, do not get Turkish lira in large quantities in the UK; instead take clean Bank of England notes, and change reasonably small quantities in case there is another sudden collapse of the lira. Little and often is the best way.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal fans give London tourism a bump amid UK economic woes

Royal fans have poured into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and, above all, brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, who died after an unprecedented seven decades on the throne. And while they’re here, they’re packing hotels, restaurants and shops.Visitors crowding into central London from as far away as the U.S. and India for the historic moment are giving a boost to businesses at a time when the British economy is facing a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation in four decades and predictions...
U.K.
The Independent

India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti

A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

After his headline performance at Hungary's Sziget Festival last month, pop star Justin Bieber held a grandiose party for his staff in a luxurious countryside setting — a 19th century castle owned by the son-in-law of the country's prime minister. The castle, to the critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is emblematic of the corruption, nepotism and largesse of which the populist leader and his government have been accused for years — the kinds of behavior which now threaten to cost Hungary billions in European Union funding. Standing beside the iron gates of Schossberger Castle this week, an independent...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prepaid Cards#Debit Card#Foreign Currency#European Union#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Mastercard#Visa#Revolut
Reuters

Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.The Economy Ministry said in a statement that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of the country.Rosneft accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity, importing several hundred million euros' (dollars')...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Modi dons safari gear and long-lens camera for historic release of cheetahs in India

Prime minister Narendra Modi marked his birthday on Saturday by releasing eight Namibian cheetahs into an Indian national park, overseeing the return of the big cats to the country seven decades after they were declared extinct.Videos released on Mr Modi’s social media profiles showed the cheetahs taking their first steps on Indian soil in an enclosure at Kuno National Park. The contentious “Project Cheetah” aims to repopulate India with the vulnerable animal some 74 years after they were hunted to extinction.Dressed in camouflage attire, Mr Modi was seen stood atop a viewing platform and personally cranking open the doors of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen

A veteran Kuwaiti diplomat has recalled his fondest memories with the Queen over three decades of formal friendship.Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Duwaisan, 75, the longest-serving ambassador to Britain, said he loved the Queen for her energy, knowledge and sense of humour.Speaking with the PA news agency from his home in Kuwait on Friday, Mr Al-Duwaisan said he met the monarch on more than 150 occasions, with the final time being for her Platinum Jubliee this summer.Reflecting on this encounter, the recently-retired ambassador said: “I can’t believe that at this age, her mind, her body, her sense of humour – she was wonderful.“On...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
The Independent

Windrush compensation scheme ‘not fit for purpose’ as only 1% of appeals successful

The government has been accused of “marking its own homework” over the Windrush compensation appeals process as new figures reveal only 1 per cent of payout reviews were successful. Freedom of information data attained by Labour MP Kate Osamor and shared exclusively with The Independent shows that of 3,479 claimant appeals in 2021, only 42 resulted in a settlement. The Edmonton MP said the appeals process was “not fit for purpose” and Windrush claimants are being told to “take it or leave it” when they receive offers.“The Home Office perpetrated the Windrush Scandal. Now they are deciding how much...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they're back.Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country. Then they were moved to their new home: a sprawling national park in the heart of India where scientists hope the world’s fastest land animal will roam again. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cats into their enclosure Saturday morning. The cats emerged from their cage, tentatively at first while continuously...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry

BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping.A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang.Wang, who is close to Xi, was a member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful, seven-member Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. During those years, he...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Independent

In Yemen, Queen’s death recalls memories of colonial past

In 1954, large crowds turned out for a historic visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Aden. At the time, this city on the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula was a colony of the British Empire and was one of the busiest and most important ports in the world. Now the queen’s death after a 70-year reign has prompted some Yemenis to remember a part of history not often evoked. Her death has brought waves of grief and sympathy from around the globe. But it has also raised calls for a re-examination of the death and deprivation inflicted by...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy