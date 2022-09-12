ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant accidently reveals behind-the-scenes filming secret

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrGmT_0hrh3zZD00

A contestant on the latest instalment of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? accidentally revealed a little-known behind-the-scenes secret.

Last weekend’s episode of the hit ITV quiz show featured a contestant called Maria King.

The episode finished partway through Maria’s run of questions, with the end being signalled by a loud sound effect.

As Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers no doubt are aware, the show’s format allows Maria to resume her quiz at the beginning of the next episode.

When the klaxon sounded, host Jeremy Clarkson asked the contestant: “Do you know what that means?”

To which Maria unexpectedly replied: “I’ll have to go and get changed.”

She then hurriedly added: “I’m not supposed to say that, am I?”

Rather than film each episode separately, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in fact shoots multiple episodes at once.

Contestants leave the set at the end of each epiosde and return an hour later wearing different clothes, to give the illusion of time passing.

Clarkson saw the funny side of the slip-up, laughing before acknowledging the discrepancy for the benefit of the audience at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suhNt_0hrh3zZD00

“That’s exactly what it means,” he said. “You’re absolutely right, I will be seeing you in about an hour’s time – but as far as the viewers are concerned, you are going home. You are going to be panicking ‘oh no’ and then we will see you next week.

“So you are absolutely right, that is the end of the show, you do have to go and get changed, and Maria will be back ‘next time’, it says on the autocue, to see if she can get further than £4,000.”

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny vs Amber: Depp lawyer admits that Heard ‘came across credible’ during deposition in new documentary

In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew admits that Amber Heard “came across as credible” in her deposition.The documentary, out on Discovery+ on Tuesday 20 September, is the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv
The Independent

Johnny vs Amber: Depp’s lawyers shown calling Kate Moss to persuade her to testify at trial in new documentary

In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyers are shown calling Kate Moss to persuade her to testify.The documentary, released on Discovery+ on Tuesday (20 September), tells the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris Jenner’s will

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, will inherit a “one-of-a kind” item from her grandmother Kris Jenner’s will.The 41-year-old reality star discussed the luxury object that North will one day receive during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the conversation, Kardashian recalled a time she did a photoshoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld while eight months pregnant with her daughter.According to the Skims founder, she had heard a “myth” that she’d receive a certain gift from the designer after doing the photoshoot, which she said she was looking forward to.“The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Susan Sarandon and her Monarch co-star Trace Adkins ‘stayed away’ from politics on set

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, two stars with opposing political views, had a trick for getting along well on set – they didn’t discuss politics.The pair star together in the new Fox drama Monarch, which features Adkins as a fictional, iconic country performer Albie Roman, and Sarandon as his wife, a singer called Dottie Cantrell.On HBO’s Real Time on Friday (16 September), host Bill Maher wanted to know how Adkins, a country singer who performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention, got along with Sarandon, who is vocal about her progressive, left-wing views and is an activist.He asked Adkins whether...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tilda Swinton spotted in queue to pay tribute to Queen

Tilda Swinton has been spotted in the public queue for the Queen’s lying in state.The We Need to Talk About Kevin actor, 61, joined other high-profile figures to have been seen waiting to pay tribute this week, including former footballer David Beckham, former prime minister Theresa May, This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (who waited in a separate press queue), and the Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid.Fans reacted with delight to seeing Swinton in the queue. “Respect to the wonderful Tilda Swinton for queuing,” one person tweeted.“So much mad respect for these celebrities refusing to take...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brendan Fraser career timeline: From Nineties icon to the ‘Brenaissance’

Brendan Fraser was recently filmed sobbing at Venice Film Festival.The actor had just received a six-minute standing ovation for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s new drama The Whale, in which he plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.He tried to leave the theatre but that only intensified the rapturous applause.It’s the kind of career apogee that The Mummy star probably wouldn’t have believed possible for much of the last 20 years.Over the course of the last two decades, Fraser has been largely MIA, confined, as my colleague aptly put it, to a Google search: What ever happened...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer addresses rumours of tensions on set

The cinematographer who worked on Don’t Worry Darling, Matthew Libatique, has addressed the rumours about there being tensions on the set of the movie.For weeks, there have been reports of acrimony between filmmaker Olivia Wilde and star Florence Pugh on the set of the psychological thriller.In August, Wilde denied rumours that her boyfriend Harry Styles had been paid three times Pugh’s salary for his work on the film.Don’t Worry Darling cinematographer Libatique has said the rumours are “completely untrue” based on what he witnessed.Speaking on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast, he said: “This...
MOVIES
The Independent

Come at me, bro: Why many can relate to William and Harry’s sibling rivalry

I think I can relate to Prince William and Prince Harry. No, really. I was once a petulant 10-year-old squabbling with my younger brother over who gets to be Player One on the Nintendo GameCube. And what is the monarchy if not a kind of giant, nationwide GameCube controller, plugged somewhere into the white cliffs of Dover?Over the past few years, the two sons of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales have undergone an all-too-public falling out. Harry’s beef isn’t just with William, but with the whole royal establishment – “The Firm” – otherwise known as...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Do we really need a 24-hour livestream of the Queen lying in state?

There has been plenty of exceptional broadcasting after the death of the Queen, a much-planned-for event that, somehow, still feels bigger than anyone could have anticipated. The presenters have been heroes – solemnly narrating a shot of a gate for hours on end is quite a skill – and being able to watch King Charles III’s proclamation ceremony, televised for the first time, was goosebump-worthy. But there’s always a moment when it all starts to get a bit silly, and that moment has now arrived with the surreal livestream of the Queen’s lying-in-state. Her coffin is in Westminster Hall before...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters

A brain tumour patient and beauty queen said she is “still in shock” after receiving one of the last letters from the Queen before her death.Kerri Parker, 38, has raised more than £16,000 for UK-based medical charity Brain Tumour Research and wrote to the Queen to thank her after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said it “broke my heart a little” to receive a response from the monarch dated September 5, just three days before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in...
CANCER
The Independent

The Queen was discussing her love for her horses ‘right to the very end’

The Queen was in “tremendous form” just a few days before she died and discussing “her love for her horses right to the very end”, according to her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser.John Warren features in one of the most repeated TV clips of the last week, when the Queen clapped her hands and beamed as her horse Estimate claimed victory in Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup in 2013 – the first time in the race’s 207-year history that it had been won by a reigning monarch.Mr Warren said he spent the weekend before the Queen died in Scotland, discussing her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy