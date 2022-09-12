ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenager charged with murder as man, 22, found dead after ‘incident at home’

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
 5 days ago

A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder after the death of a 22-year-old in Carmarthenshire.

Cameron Lindley was found by police officers with fatal injuries after being called to a home Treforis, Ammanford at around 8.50pm on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.

On Sunday, Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that Tyler Lindley has been charged with murder.

The teenager is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court later today.

In a tribute to Mr Lindley, his family said: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time and respectfully request that we are left to grieve in peace at this time.”

In a statement, the force said: “Nineteen year-old Tyler Lindley, from Cimla, Neath, has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Cameron Lindley following an incident at a home in Treforis, Ammanford on Thursday 8 th September 2022.

“Officers were called to the scene at approx. 8.50pm on Thursday, and located Cameron Lindley with fatal injuries.

“Tyler Lindley will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 12 th September 2022.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim’s family.”

