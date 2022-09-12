ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Devastating fire from tailgater grill wipes out cars at Dolphins game

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgIMF_0hrh3wv200

The Miami Dolphins may have dominated their NFL game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but for some fans seeing the thrilling victory came at the cost of their cars after a huge fire broke out in the parking lot.

While play was going on at the Hard Rock Stadium , some fans in the stands noticed a large plume of smoke billowing behind the stadium from the parking lot.

Multiple vehicles were burned in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.

It was reported that a tailgater who was grilling in the parking lot before the game forgot to turn off the grill before going to the stadium and the ensuing blaze engulfed at least eight cars.

A video shared by ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques from his vantage point in the stadium showed a huge cloud of smoke rising in the air as the match continued.

“Something is smoking over behind the NorthWest [sic] corner of Hard Rock Stadium … not sure if it’s a fire but it’s gotten thicker over the past five minutes,” he wrote on his Twitter.

The unattended fire in the packed parking lot continued to spread before 10 fire units were rushed to the spot.

Videos in the aftermath of the blaze showed several vehicles in a row badly charred with the ground covered in thick black water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcLcQ_0hrh3wv200

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that the reason behind the fire wasn’t immediately known.

In a statement, a Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson said no injuries have been reported but several vehicles were burned.

“Around 1pm, a vehicle fire began in a remote Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. Several vehicles were affected,” it read.

“Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene. The fire has been extinguished and is being investigated by Fire Rescue. No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to the stadium.”

One owner, Scott Dellorfano, said his luxury Mercedes S63 was reduced to a bare shell and $3,000 cash in the car was destroyed, reported NBC Miami .

“They said a grill caught on fire, it set off another car that blew up and it took our 5 or 6 cars. That’s what the police told me. I got insurance, you call stadium legal people, and then go from there,” Mr Dellorfano said.

Comments / 130

Gary Munson
4d ago

Forgot to turn the grill off, eh ? What kind of moron does that ? Hopefully, they’ll be able to find that moron and ban him from ever parking anywhere near any stadium ever again..

Reply(6)
32
Lyin' Joe Biden
4d ago

I'll take a thin slice of Acura on a sourdough bun, with some melted Goodyear, and sauteed Michelin...😅😅😆😂😅😆🤣😂

Reply(3)
40
kenandall
4d ago

Sounds like a scene out of Allstate's mayhem "Barbecue" commercial or a great Southwest Airlines "want to get away".

Reply(2)
21
Related
CBS Miami

Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener

MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire. 
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Headed For Divorce? Gisele Bündchen Still Fighting With Tom Brady After Return To America, Not Living Under Same Roof

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star. The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Miami Dade#Fire Rescue#Wipes#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Espn#Nfl Nation
thecomeback.com

Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Alex Leatherwood’s uncommon diagnosis

The Chicago Bears surprisingly took a chance on former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after only one season in the NFL. Leatherwood was a standout at Alabama but has failed to make a positive impact in the NFL to this point. Many supporters were hoping that the change of scenery in Chicago may help him, but they will have to wait to potentially see him on the field for the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy