Marmalade sandwich placed among flowers for ‘Queen’s final journey’ from Balmoral

A marmalade sandwich was among the floral gifts placed by the gates of Balmoral Castle ahead of Queen Elizabeth II 's final journey on Sunday, 11 September.

Presumably a nod to Her Majesty's platinum jubilee sketch where she had tea with Paddington Bear at Buckingham palace , the snack and plush toys depicting the children's character have been spied at tribute sites.

However, officials have asked mourners not to offer the sandwiches or toys, or any non-floral objects, as a tribute for the Queen.

