Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
La Crosse fan of “MASH” ready to celebrate 50 years of classic series at filming site
This weekend marks 50 years since a popular TV series made its debut — a show about Army doctors serving in Korea. The anniversary of “MASH” is being celebrated in California on Saturday, and a La Crosse resident, who’s a big fan of the show, will be attending.
wizmnews.com
Guepfer and Jorgensen to reign over Oktoberfest parades in 2022
Oktoberfest is now just two weeks away, and members of the fest royalty are starting to be introduced. At a Logger Field celebration on Wednesday, Dave Guepfer was announced as the Maple Leaf Parade marshal, along with Mike Jorgensen as marshal of the Torchlight Parade. The Torchlight, held on the...
wizmnews.com
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
wizmnews.com
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Police respond to almost 600 calls over Labor Day weekend
The La Crosse Police Department had a busy Labor Day weekend as college students returned and people celebrated the last few days of summer. The LCPD responded 592 calls from Sept. 2-6. Nineteen of those calls were bar checks at establishments downtown, which led to 27 alcohol-related citations, including 11 underage consumption tickets and six fake ID tickets.
wizmnews.com
New business incubator to move into Main Street building
Another small business incubator is about to be launched in La Crosse — this one downtown on Main Street. Couleecap Inc., and the La Crosse Community Foundation joined forces to develop the incubator in a storefront at 320 Main Street, focusing on businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and others.
wizmnews.com
Passenger levels at La Crosse’s airport rising after low spell in early summer
The La Crosse Airport’s passenger numbers are continuing to bounce back from the low for the year, recorded in June. The airport had 5,012 passengers come through that month, but in August, the total was 5,955. A year ago, August was the airport’s busiest month, with 8,605 commercial passengers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Shaw Strangled, Raped, & Stabbed La Crosse Nurse | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #3
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. His Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly advocated for that too. This is who they meant – some of the most brutal killers and rapists in Wisconsin history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Ron Cramer. According to the department’s social media page, Cramer died unexpectedly. Sheriff Cramer joined the department back in 1975 as a reserve deputy. In 1996, He was elected the county’s 47th sheriff. The sheriff’s office says it will continue to serve the community...
Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement
As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher's names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera caught Herricks dropping the note in a school hallway. She told police her son had problems with one of the students at the top of the list, but she denied any involvement.
KIMT
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man from northeast Iowa and a Minnesota man were hurt during a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 8:38 a.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. The driver...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
wwisradio.com
Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased
BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
cwbradio.com
Man Reported Missing From Black River Falls Found Dead
A Hayward man reported missing from Black River Falls was found dead. On Sunday, the Black River Falls Police Department issued a report about a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth Williams, last seen leaving his residence in Black River Falls. Police were worried about his safety. The alert was later canceled...
Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.
Comments / 0