The idea that the British monarchy is a symbol of duty or sacrifice is "a lie", Labour MP Clive Lewis has said.The former shadow cabinet minister said the Royal Family in fact risked nothing for its privileged position and served as a distraction from the UK’s social ills.His comments are likely to enrage Labour leader Keir Starmer, who last week issued orders for MPs to keep quiet in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.In an article for the Guardian newspaper published on Saturday Mr Lewis, a former shadow defence secretary and a veteran of the Afghanistan War, said the institution...

POLITICS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO