Read full article on original website
Related
Nornickel to raise employees' stake in mining giant - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% now, its top shareholder Vladimir Potanin said on Saturday.
I'm Not Good at Picking Stocks, so I Made Sure My Brokerage Account Had This Feature
When I opened a brokerage account, this was the most important thing I checked for.
Comments / 0