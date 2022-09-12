SHREVEPORT, La. - A mid-summer like heat ridge is forecast to set up over the ArkLaTex next week...i.e. the last week of summer. High temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 90s next week. Average highs are close to 90 degrees according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The last full day of summer is Thursday, September 22nd with a expected high of 98. The Autumn Equinox occurs that evening at 8:04 p.m. Friday, the first full day of Fall may be even hotter at 99 degrees!

