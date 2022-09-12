ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Shriners 100

SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit cel…
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, announced the recruitment of California-based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies. With a team...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday is Hunger Action Day

SHREVEPORT, La. - Hunger Action Month continues throughout September, but Friday the 16th is an extra special day. It's Hunger Action Day, a day of giving set aside for fighting hunger in America. It's a great opportunity to stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging, fundraising, and donating are just a few ways you can do your part.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bossier City, LA
KTBS

Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport National Night Out Parade to be held Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police invite the public to the 2022 National Night Out Parade to give neighborhood crime and drugs a going away party. The parade will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and will travel from the 400 to 600 block of Texas Street. It's designed to give members of the community a chance to gather, fellowship and learn about National Night Out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Bpcc
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shelters fill up during the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Radiance Technologies plans expansion into Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport. “We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Sanctuary Glass Studio in Shreveport serves over 20 non-profits

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sanctuary Arts School & Glass Studio is a non-profit organization with a mission of utilizing glass arts as a way to heal and bring joy to the underserved and at risk communities. It does so by providing free art classes, workshops, lectures to the children at Shriners...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 accused of stealing brass vases from 102 graves

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple desecrated 102 graves at a single cemetery by stealing brass vases and selling them for scrap, authorities said. The 38-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of thefts from Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Heat wave for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - A mid-summer like heat ridge is forecast to set up over the ArkLaTex next week...i.e. the last week of summer. High temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 90s next week. Average highs are close to 90 degrees according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The last full day of summer is Thursday, September 22nd with a expected high of 98. The Autumn Equinox occurs that evening at 8:04 p.m. Friday, the first full day of Fall may be even hotter at 99 degrees!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man dies in Webster Parish house fire

COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy