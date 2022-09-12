Read full article on original website
SkySports
Laver Cup: Andy Murray hoping for final chance to play with Roger Federer for Team Europe in London
Andy Murray is hoping he will get a final chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week. Federer will make the last appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event that he invented, which pits Europe against the Rest of the World, at London's O2 Arena.
SkySports
Baaeed: William Haggas announces horse will bow out at Ascot rather than Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
William Haggas has announced Baaeed's final race will be in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, rather than the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Following a stunning display on his first start over 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International at York, connections indicated they might consider supplementing him for the 12-furlong French feature on October 2.
