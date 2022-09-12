Read full article on original website
IGN's State of Streaming 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
IGN’s State of Streaming is back in 2022 and we’re here to give you exclusive reveals, big-time interviews, and the deepest dives into the world of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, YouTube, and more!. State of Streaming will begin with an...
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
Xbox App for PC Now Tells You How Long it Takes to Beat a Game
Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox app on Windows, which includes faster launch times and will now tell you how long it takes to beat a game. As part of a partnership with IGN's sister site, HowLongToBeat, the Xbox app for Windows computers includes some information on most of the games available on PC Game Pass, such as how long it takes to beat a game or get 100 percent completion.
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
Top 10 Best Video Game Remakes of All Time
There’s always something special about a video game remake. Whether it’s fully rebuilt from the ground up or modernized in enough ways to make it feel brand new, it’s always exciting to see our childhood memories in a fresh and polished light.
Explore the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Ashfall
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG that is not only set to give players a chance to save humanity in a post-apocalyptic world that honors Eastern cultures in its design, but one that will also feature music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur of Fallout fame.
Street Fighter 6 Will Get Closed Beta Next Month
Players eager to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 may not have to wait too long as Capcom has announced the game is getting a closed beta in October. Revealed during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam can join the closed beta taking place from October 7 to 10.
Tekken 8: 5 Things We Learned in IGN's First Interview With Katsuhiro Harada
Bandai Namco announced Tekken 8 earlier this week, and we recently got a chance to sit down with lead producer Katsuhiro Harada to talk about the anticipated sequel in a wide-ranging interview. Here's five things we learned while talking to Harada. Yes, Tekken 8 Will Use Unreal Engine 5. After...
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
The Norse Mythology in God of War: Ragnarok's Latest Trailer
Sony dropped a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at their State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a lot of new imagery and details about how the story of the sequel will depict the Norse version of the end of the universe. Things go down in a very specific way in Norse Mythology, and it seems Sony Santa Monica will be sticking somewhat closely to the source material, as we see multiple shots in the trailer of gods, monsters, and events that tie directly to Ragnarök. There are a ton of little mythological Easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and made note of a few specific details that you might have missed. (We’ve also added a little context along the way!)
Samsung S95B QD OLED Review
It’s hard to put into words just how good QD OLED – Samsung’s new and improved OLED technology – is compared to other 4K TV options. I love the LG C2 and I’ve had great experiences with mini LED technologies, but there is nothing out there right now that delivers the mix of brightness, color depth, color accuracy, and pixel response time like a QD OLED.
JewelBeemon
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit JewelBeemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
Wendigomon
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Wendigomon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
