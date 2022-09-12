Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
CoinDesk
Binance Labs Doubles Down on Aptos Bet Ahead of Blockchain Launch
Binance’s venture capital wing said Thursday it is increasing its investment in upstart blockchain platform Aptos Labs. In a blog post, Binance Labs said the investment expands its “commitment to infrastructure building.” Binance had previously joined Aptos Labs’ $150 million funding round earlier this year. It was not clear how large Binance’s latest investment is; Binance did not immediately respond to CoinDesk.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion
Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Is Done, Opening a New Era for the Second-Biggest Blockchain
The massive overhaul of Ethereum known as the Merge has finally happened, moving the digital machinery at the core of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value to a vastly more energy-efficient system after years of development and delay. It was no small feat swapping out one way of running a...
CoinDesk
Welcome to the Post-Merge Era in Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. At 2:44 a.m. ET Thursday, Ethereum successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. On today’s show, NLW breaks down what that means for the network’s security and economics and looks at the political dimensions that could impact Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry.
CoinDesk
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum
At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
SEC Sues 2 Crypto Advisory Firms and Their Owner for Misappropriating Investors’ Funds
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued two crypto advisory firms and their owner for allegedly misappropriating investors’ funds that they had pledged to invest in digital assets. The charges, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, allege that Creative Advancement LLC and Edelman Blockchain...
CoinDesk
Crypto Network Tron Set to Capitalize on DeFi Boom With Wintermute as Market Maker
The decision by blockchain network Tron to name Wintermute as the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem's official market maker is likely to help boost trading volumes in a network that's already growing faster than rivals. Wintermute, which trades billions of dollars across crypto markets daily, will provide stability for Tron's native...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Ethereum Merge Spawns Watch Parties, But 'Jail Kwon' Token Gets More Hype
Price Point: The approach of the Ethereum Merge has lots of crypto types planning watch parties, but it looks like traders are betting on price declines. Bitcoin stabilized quickly Wednesday after its steepest price drop since mid-August on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities hit their highest level since 2018.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Mainstay Hudson Jameson on What Makes the Merge Monumental
Today is a special day for Ethereum. I want to elaborate on why I am personally super-excited and why it is so monumental. The Merge represents a pinnacle of collaboration and engineering mastery across dozens of teams and hundreds of people. The transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is in Ethereum’s...
CoinDesk
Environmental Groups to Spend Another $1M on Ads for Bitcoin Code Change After the Merge
Environmental groups pledged to spend another $1 million on online ads to pressure the Bitcoin community to change the network's code in order to reduce energy consumption. Earlier on Thursday, the Ethereum blockchain – which underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value– changed its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), doing away with the need for energy-intensive computing power. Bitcoin, a PoW network, has been facing mounting criticism over its energy use, which is on par with some small countries. These criticisms were echoed in part in a report on bitcoin mining published by the White House last week.
CoinDesk
Binance Bungles Accounting for Helium Tokens, Overpays Clients Millions
An accounting bug at Binance has led to a windfall in Helium Network’s native HNT token for some users and shouldered the world’s largest crypto exchange with a multimillion-dollar shortfall, according to people familiar with the matter. Binance is down some 4.8 million HNT tokens that were erroneously...
CoinDesk
Crypto Unit of Japan's SBI Wins Capital Markets License in Singapore
SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of the digital asset arm of Japan's financial services giant SBI Holdings, has been granted a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license to offer securities and futures trading services in Singapore, according to a Thursday announcement. SBI Digital Markets plans to launch an institutional-grade digital asset...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Enlists Broadridge Financial to Improve Liquidity
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is working with fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions to improve buy-side liquidity for traders, according to a press release. Broadridge will provide Coinbase with its NYFIX order-routing network, which increases liquidity by sourcing it from multiple venues. Broadridge joins a growing list of traditional finance companies that...
CoinDesk
Meet 8 Ethereum Developers Who Helped Make the Merge Possible
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s original vision for the network always included a future transition from proof-of-work (PoW), its old miner-based system for processing transactions, to proof-of-stake (PoS), a new, greener method for powering things behind the scenes. Buterin helped establish the Ethereum Foundation (EF), a Swiss non-profit dedicated to...
CoinDesk
SEC Sues 'Chicago Crypto Capital,' Employees for Illegally Selling BXY Tokens
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday sued a Chicago-based crypto investments company and three employees for allegedly selling $1.5 million in cryptocurrencies that weren’t registered with the investments regulator. Chicago Crypto Capital (or CCC) owner Brian Amoah and salesmen Darcas Oliver Young and Elbert Elliott sold...
