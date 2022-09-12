Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Chiliz (CHZ) at Top of Crypto Market with 8.2% Growth, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
u.today
SHIB's Most Profitable Staking Is Now Available on This Crypto Exchange
The OKX exchange launched staking SHIB with an annual percentage yield of 12%, which is currently the highest interest rate for Shiba Inu among all centralized crypto exchanges. According to the exchange's press release, deposits will be opened tomorrow. The total blocking period of SHIB will be 90 days, with...
u.today
Top Reason Why Bitcoin Just Dipped Below $20,000
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped below the $20,000 level, currently trading at $19,737 on the Binance exchange. The top cryptocurrency continues to trade in tandem with the U.S. stock market, with the correlation between crypto and equities remaining extremely high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has slipped by 1.2%. The S&P 500 is also down by more than 0.8%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Users Should Watch These Crucial Dates on Road to Vasil: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Says He Wouldn't Buy Dip in Crypto Now, Here's Reason
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate up Almost 408% as New Metaverse Hub Presented to Community
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Expand to Thousands of Shops Thanks to This Partnership
BigCommerce, a large provider of software for merchants, has entered into a strategic partnership with two crypto payments services, BitPay and CoinPayments. Tens of thousands of companies using BigCommerce services are expected to be able to accept and process crypto transactions as part of the ternary alliance. The implementation of...
u.today
Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Reaches Dangerous Level, Catastrophe Might Be Ahead
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners
There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
u.today
Astar Network's ASTR Now Available on Binance.US
XCM-centric smart contracts platform Astar Network (ASTR) becomes seamlessly available to the U.S. cryptocurrency community as the American branch of Binance (BNB) activates ASTR trading. Astar Network's ASTR listed by Binance.US, trading kicks off. According to the official statement shared by the team of Astar Network (ASTR) on its main...
u.today
"Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Calls Bitcoin "Tumor"
In a recent interview with CNBC, Lebanese-American statistician and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb slammed Bitcoin as a "tumor." Taleb claims that the largest cryptocurrency was able to metastasize because of the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly accommodative monetary policy that he likens to Disneyland. "I think that we've had 15...
u.today
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz had some words of praise for Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, following the Merge upgrade. Novogratz says that he is in “awe” following the blockchain’s successful transition to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency mogul claims that Ethereum’s big upgrade is a “testament” that a community...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Merge FAQ: Top 10 Questions You Always Wanted to Ask
Today, Sept. 15, 2022, the Ethereum (ETH) network finally activated its much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, in mainnet. Here are some questions crypto enthusiasts might ask regarding the overhyped update. Ethereum Merge FAQ: Money. First of all, Ethereum's (ETH) migration to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus results in dramatic changes in Ether (ETH)...
u.today
After Ethereum's Merge, Arthur Hayes Says This Is The Only Chart That Matters
As reported by U.Today, Ethereum is expected to become deflationary following the Merge upgrade, with its issuance ranging between -0.5% to -4.5%. Declining net daily issuance will increase the cryptocurrency’s scarcity, thus potentially boosting its price. A year ago, Ethereum had its first deflationary day following the implementation of...
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
u.today
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0