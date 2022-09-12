ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral, arrives in Edinburgh

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17awgV_0hrgqBWK00

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral, arrives in Edinburgh Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on September 11, 2022, in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen Consort Camilla praised for her handling of slip and dedication to duties amid reports of broken toe

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been praised for her dedication to her royal duties, while reportedly suffering a broken toe, after she was seen stumbling slightly while visiting Wales alongside her husband King Charles III.On Friday, the Queen Consort and the King visited the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, Wales, as they continued their tour of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.During the visit, the couple attended a service of prayer and reflection honouring the late monarch. Following the service, the King and the Queen Consort were filmed exiting the cathedral, at which point Camilla was...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why isn’t Harry wearing his military uniform at queen’s services?

Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform during services for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to his spokesperson. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain urges people not to travel to join queen's queue

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Timothy Laurence
The Independent

Do we really need a 24-hour livestream of the Queen lying in state?

There has been plenty of exceptional broadcasting after the death of the Queen, a much-planned-for event that, somehow, still feels bigger than anyone could have anticipated. The presenters have been heroes – solemnly narrating a shot of a gate for hours on end is quite a skill – and being able to watch King Charles III’s proclamation ceremony, televised for the first time, was goosebump-worthy. But there’s always a moment when it all starts to get a bit silly, and that moment has now arrived with the surreal livestream of the Queen’s lying-in-state. Her coffin is in Westminster Hall before...
ENTERTAINMENT
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy