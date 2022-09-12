Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral, arrives in Edinburgh
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral, arrives in Edinburgh Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on September 11, 2022, in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
