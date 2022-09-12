Read full article on original website
Related
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 12
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Ford Electric Supervan...
Next-Gen BMW X4 Canceled, But iX4 Is Planned: Report
It's 2022 but BMW's lineup continues to grow with no signs of slowing down. Recent entries include the electric iX1 and China's long-wheelbase X5, with the XM to crown the X portfolio soon. According to a new report from a well-known company insider, there is one model that could be living on borrowed time. The X4, essentially an X3 beaten with the coupe stick, might not live to see a next generation, at least not with combustion engines.
2024 BMW M5 Unofficial Renderings Preview Sedan’s Revamped Styling
Every spy shot of the upcoming BMW M5 has shown the car covered in camouflage. It’s starting to lose some coverings, but the final design remains hidden. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of predictive renderings that attempt to preview the high-performance sedan’s final styling. The camouflage has...
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Revealed With Big Screen, Improved Comfort
The 2022 North American International Auto Show is in full swing but Subaru decided to officially introduce the new Crosstrek at home in Japan rather than in the Motor City. With the third generation, the small crossover has lost its "XV" moniker used in certain markets, meaning it'll be globally known as the "Crosstrek" going forward. It has retained the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), but with a series of refinements for a more comfortable ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Gets Power And Poise
No one really expects a three-row SUV to offer sports car levels of performance, but that doesn’t stop automakers from trying. Witness the 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for proof, as well as the Cadillac Escalade V and its 682-horse (509-kW) V8. Now, it’s Chevrolet’s turn to get in on the performance SUV game – albeit with substantially less power.
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Drive Review: Better Than Good, GReat
If I told you 10 years ago that Toyota's best performance car was a Corolla, you'd probably think I was off my meds. The poster child for affordability is now a fiery hot hatchback and all it took were two letters on the bumper: G and R. The Gazoo Racing...
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023
The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
Next-Gen Ford Super Duty Truck Will Debut On September 27
We've seen spy photos of next-generation Ford Super Duty prototypes for nearly a year, but the wait is nearly over. Save the date for September 27, because that's when all the tarps and camo wrap will peel away from Ford's lineup of beefy trucks. The news was revealed by Ford...
BMW M5 CS Dialed To 888 Horsepower With G-Power Hurricane Upgrade
G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers. The...
Ford Electric Supervan Spied Lapping The Nurburgring With A Mustang
The Ford Electric SuperVan debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed packing 1,973 horsepower (1,471 kilowatts). The Blue Oval now has the unique machine at the Nürburgring. What the one-off EV is doing on the track is a mystery at this moment, though. Ford makes no effort to hide...
2023 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Appearance Pack Adds Special Color, Wheels
The current Lexus IS first went on sale in 2014, receiving a significant design overhaul for the 2021 model year. The sedan rolls into 2023 with minimal changes, but the luxury automaker is introducing a new Special Appearance Package for both the IS 350 and IS 500. The pack is...
VW Arteon To Be Axed In The US In 2024, Replaced By ID. Aero: Report
Volkswagen of USA pulled the plug on the aging Passat last year with a Limited Edition serving as the midsize sedan's swan song. A new report from Automotive News claims the Arteon will also suffer the same fate as early as 2024 when it'll reportedly be dropped from the lineup. Already confirmed for North America, the ID. Aero – pictured below as a concept car – is expected to indirectly replace the stylish ICE-powered liftback.
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Gets 510-HP I6 Engine Standard On Some Trims
Some small but notable equipment and trim updates are coming for the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The big flagship SUV is unchanged visually and mechanically, but you'll find slightly different groupings for standard and optional equipment. There's also a new range-topping trim, but if you stay midpack, the 2023 Grand Wagoneer is nearly $3,000 cheaper.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Celebrates The Iconic Off-Roader
There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
Mustang Cobra Jet Faces Challenger Hellcat, Older 'Stangs At Drag Strip
We've seen plenty of drag racing videos featuring Ford Mustangs, but it's not often we see a Cobra Jet in action. You won't find a new Mustang Cobra Jet at dealerships, nor will you see one on the road. That is, you won't see one legally, as Ford builds these special Mustangs specifically for drag racing.
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint
Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
Watch Koenigsegg CC850 Get Its First Wash And Detailing
How much nicer can you make a brand new Koenigsegg CC850 look? If you're Larry Kosilla from Ammo NYC, then the answer is that the supercar can shine even brighter. This CC850 is the same one from the Monterey Car Week display. It's now heading to a presentation in New York and then a showcase for the wealthy folks who live in the Hamptons. But first, Ammo NYC gets a chance to detail the machine.
BMW Dune Taxi Electric Prototype Breaks Cover With 536 HP, 738 LB-FT
We'll be the first to admit that BMW has taken us by surprise with the unveiling of its so-called Dune Taxi. A new fast-paced video published on YouTube by the company's Middle East division shows a wild purely electric off-roader with meaty tires and huge ground clearance. With 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of wheel travel, the eccentric EV flaunts its go-anywhere capabilities in a promo film co-starring the X6 M Competition and the iX M60.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0