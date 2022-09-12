Read full article on original website
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight
By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
Eddie Hearn: “I’ve always believed AJ can beat Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn feels confident that Anthony Joshua will deal Tyson Fury his first defeat when they fight on December 3rd. Joshua has the offensive weapons and the style to bring Fury back down to earth. For every fighter, there’s someone out there that is the equivalent of kryptonite for them.
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Frank Warren gives Fury vs. Joshua update on negotiations
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren reports that the contracts for the Anthony Joshua fight are on the way. Warren, however, says that the Fury vs. Joshua fight isn’t a done deal until the contracts have been signed. There’s always a chance that when Joshua’s promoter...
Golovkin: “Why did [Canelo] wait 4 years” to fight?
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez waited four years to finally face him because he didn’t want it after their second fight in 2018. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) feels that Canelo is only doing it now because it’s the last fight on his...
Anthony Joshua has been sent his contract for Tyson Fury fight says Frank Warren
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren says they’ve sent the contracts out to Anthony Joshua on Friday for a December 3rd fight in the UK. Now it’s going to take time for Team Joshua to go through the contract before it’s eventually signed. As...
Sebastian Fundora takes stay-busy fight against Carlos Ocampo on Oct.8th on Showtime
By Dan Ambrose: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora takes a stay-busy fight against former Errol Spence Jr. knockout victim Carlos Ocampo on October 8th on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) is keeping busy while...
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Gennadiy Golovkin: Matchroom “thinks I’m an underdog. I don’t think that way”
By Huck Allen: Gennadiy Golovkin disagrees with Matchroom Boxing, who he says views him as the underdog going into Saturday’s trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) doesn’t view himself as the underdog in this clash,...
Anthony Joshua in the gym training for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua is already in the gym training for his mega-fight against Tyson Fury on December 3rd in Cardiff. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) accepted all terms this week for a clash against WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), and he’s now got little time to train before meeting up with ‘The Gypsy King’ on December 3rd.
Boxing Results: Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov Defeats Carlos Takam!
By Ken Hissner: At Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Friday over ESPN+ Camille Estephan (Eye of the Tiger Management) presented in the Main Event North American Boxing Association and Federation Heavyweight champion Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov defended his titles, scoring a pair of knockdowns but former IBF Inter-Continental champion Carlos Takam more than held his own for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title over ten rounds.
“There were no robberies” in Canelo vs. Golovkin 1 & 2 says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn surprisingly says there were “no robberies” in the first two Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin fights. Hearn says he felt that the first Canelo-Golovkin fight deserved to be a draw in 2017, and he saw Canelo winning the second one in 2018. In...
