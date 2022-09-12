Read full article on original website
mike petersen
4d ago
until we stop playing the red against the blue game we will always struggle with finding a solution.it is not a republican or Democrat problem.it is a mental health and violence problem.period
Reply
4
Tony Pinkham
4d ago
Portland Maine has an open arms policy to anyone that would like to utilize its social services. Legal or not, is it any wonder it draws the dredges of society.Except for the homeless... they will tear down homeless Mainers campsites and destroy what property they may have. South Maine Socialist Democrats do not represent the rest of our great State.
Reply
2
Jon Long
4d ago
Portland Maine , Portland Oregon, I’m starting to see the similarities. Democratic run cities
Reply(7)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Related
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
WMTW
Police: Person killed after pickup, motorcycle collide in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A man is dead after a motorcycle and a truck hauling a trailer collided in Gorham Thursday. Officials say a crash was reported around 8 a.m. at an intersection on County Road. Authorities say a pickup truck was hauling a commercial trailer heading west on County...
WMTW
Gun found in Maine student's backpack
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting
Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit
OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash. According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick...
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
nbcboston.com
Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack
Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
WMTW
Water Rescue Instructor Academy taking place in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Maine - It was an important day at the Westbrook community center as Lifesaving Resources came up from Kennebunk to teach emergency service personnel some extra training on how to save lives not only here in the local pools but also out on the rough seas. "Flooding is on...
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
WMTW
Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years
First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
FBI Searches Dover, NH, Home as Part of Ongoing Investigation
The FBI, with assistance from Dover Police, executed a search warrant on a Dover home on Monday morning. A contingent of FBI agents and Dover Police officers converged on a house on George Street around 9 a.m., Kristen Setera of the FBI's Boston office told Seacoast Current. She could offer little detail about the nature of the search.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
Comments / 22