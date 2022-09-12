ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mike petersen
4d ago

until we stop playing the red against the blue game we will always struggle with finding a solution.it is not a republican or Democrat problem.it is a mental health and violence problem.period

Tony Pinkham
4d ago

Portland Maine has an open arms policy to anyone that would like to utilize its social services. Legal or not, is it any wonder it draws the dredges of society.Except for the homeless... they will tear down homeless Mainers campsites and destroy what property they may have. South Maine Socialist Democrats do not represent the rest of our great State.

Jon Long
4d ago

Portland Maine , Portland Oregon, I’m starting to see the similarities. Democratic run cities

NEWS CENTER Maine

Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
WMTW

Police: Person killed after pickup, motorcycle collide in Gorham

GORHAM, Maine — A man is dead after a motorcycle and a truck hauling a trailer collided in Gorham Thursday. Officials say a crash was reported around 8 a.m. at an intersection on County Road. Authorities say a pickup truck was hauling a commercial trailer heading west on County...
WMTW

Gun found in Maine student's backpack

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
Q106.5

Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting

Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
nbcboston.com

Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack

Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
WMTW

Water Rescue Instructor Academy taking place in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine - It was an important day at the Westbrook community center as Lifesaving Resources came up from Kennebunk to teach emergency service personnel some extra training on how to save lives not only here in the local pools but also out on the rough seas. "Flooding is on...
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Maine — A man shot Monday morning on Washington Street N in Auburn suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said. Information about the incident was sparse Monday afternoon, and police said no additional details would be released Monday evening. Police said the man was shot by...
wgan.com

More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting

Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
103.7 WCYY

Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations

Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.

