Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III & Camilla’s Alleged Secret Love Child Speaks Out About Loss Of His 'Grandmother’ Elizabeth Despite Queen Blowing Off His Pleas To Connect
King Charles III & Queen consort Camilla’s alleged secret love child has come forward after the passing of his “grandmother” Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. For years, a 56-year-old Australian man named Simon Dorante-Day has accused King Charles and Camilla of being his biological parents. He claimed...
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral
Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96. In the days since Her...
Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild makes appearance at service with royal family
Queen Elizabeth ’s eight grandchildren were present as Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The late monarch’s coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where a short service was held. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward’s respective children...
RELATED PEOPLE
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
King Charles Makes Bold Decision Regarding The Queen's Staff
Upon becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, moved from their family home of Clarence House to Buckingham Palace. By 1953, Elizabeth and Philip had moved to Buckingham Palace, and Clarence House became home to the Queen Mother. By 2003, the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall moved into Clarence House, but upon the queen's death, King Charles III's residence will eventually be Buckingham Palace — it's currently undergoing renovations, per Independent.
wmagazine.com
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online
When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for bereft people to take at least a few days off from work to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen's Funeral
While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army. Royal expert Omid Scobie reported earlier today that “only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform” to events honoring the Queen this coming week, a distinction that counts out both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. However, Scobie has further learned that Andrew will...
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
Prince William was captured making a welcoming gesture towards Meghan Markle before their walkabout in Windsor on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton to greet mourners over the weekend. Footage shows William extending an arm toward his sister-in-law before they stepped...
Popculture
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’
Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana
While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
Queen’s ‘favourite grandchild’ Lady Louise Windsor clasps mum’s hand as grieving Royals thank Balmoral mourners
THE QUEEN'S 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor was seen clasping her mum's hand today as royals put on an emotional display in Balmoral. Well-wishers crowded outside the royal estate as the Queen's grieving family attended a service at nearby Crathie Kirk church. Lady Louise, who has been dubbed the Queen's...
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 1