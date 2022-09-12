Effective: 2022-09-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Heavy rains over the last several days in The Saint Johns River basin has risen water levels at Astor to Minor Flood Stage. The river is forecast to remain in Minor Flood at Astor through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 2.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM EDT Friday was 2.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at flood stage. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Fri 2 pm 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO