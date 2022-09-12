Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Heavy rains over the last several days in The Saint Johns River basin has risen water levels at Astor to Minor Flood Stage. The river is forecast to remain in Minor Flood at Astor through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 2.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM EDT Friday was 2.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at flood stage. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Fri 2 pm 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3
Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Wayne PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy fog will be locally dense early this morning and then quickly dissipate after sunrise. IMPACTS * Reduced driving visibility with short distance fluctuations possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy dense fog means areal coverage or duration of the dense fog will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by reducing speed if fog is encountered. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be the lowest inland from Lake Superior and in higher elevation areas.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be the lowest inland from Lake Superior and in higher elevation areas.
