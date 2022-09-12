ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers

By Kiley Russell, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Unvaccinated workers in schools, health care facilities and other settings with a high risk of COVID transmission will no longer have to test for the virus under updated workplace guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Napa, CA
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose’s housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

State bill stemming from San Jose VTA shooting signed into law

Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model. The bill, authored by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, is in direct response to the VTA mass shooting last year.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Resources#Water Usage#Water Systems#Californians#The Water Board
LocalNewsMatters.org

California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LocalNewsMatters.org

Get the lead out: Silicon Valley lawmakers ramp up call to ban leaded airplane fuel

TWO SILICON VALLEY congressmembers are vowing to take the fight to ban leaded aviation fuel to the White House. Congressmembers Ro Khanna and Zoe Lofgren renewed calls for the Federal Aviation Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to stop the use of leaded airplane fuel last week at Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who represents the area and has led the efforts to ban leaded fuel at county-owned airports, joined the federal officials. Airplanes using leaded fuel can no longer refuel at Reid-Hillview Airport as of last August.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy