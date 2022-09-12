Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers

Read full article on original website
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Unvaccinated workers in schools, health care facilities and other settings with a high risk of COVID transmission will no longer have to test for the virus under updated workplace guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
A taxing situation: Santa Cruz County will use half of single-use cup fee to clean waterways
Santa Cruz County will soon begin collecting half of a 25-cent charge on single-use cups as a tax in the county’s unincorporated areas to support efforts to reduce the accumulation of plastic, trash and other pollutants in local waterways. The county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to begin...
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
San Jose’s housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
Bay Area sees two-month decline in inflation, with lower energy prices pacing 0.5% drop
Inflation in the central Bay Area shrank by half a percent between June and August, but it was up 5.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data reflects inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Alameda,...
Delights among the decay: Exploring former Navy bases in Alameda, Vallejo
If you can overlook a little decay, make sure to visit the East Bay’s two large former naval bases. You’ll find gardens of delights at both Mare Island and Alameda Point, which have blossomed in recent years. Among the rusty, rundown buildings, there are restaurants, bars, art galleries,...
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
State bill stemming from San Jose VTA shooting signed into law
Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model. The bill, authored by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, is in direct response to the VTA mass shooting last year.
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff
Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
‘We have your back’: State reiterates support for abortion seekers, launches info website
A new website is now available for anyone who is seeking reproductive care in California, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. The new abortion resource website provides information regarding privacy rights, abortion steps, types of abortion, how to find emotional or financial support and where to find providers for the procedure.
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles East Bay
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
Get the lead out: Silicon Valley lawmakers ramp up call to ban leaded airplane fuel
TWO SILICON VALLEY congressmembers are vowing to take the fight to ban leaded aviation fuel to the White House. Congressmembers Ro Khanna and Zoe Lofgren renewed calls for the Federal Aviation Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to stop the use of leaded airplane fuel last week at Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who represents the area and has led the efforts to ban leaded fuel at county-owned airports, joined the federal officials. Airplanes using leaded fuel can no longer refuel at Reid-Hillview Airport as of last August.
Governor signs Dodd bill that takes aim at ‘existential threat’ posed by climate change
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has affixed his signature to legislation by state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address the effects of climate change, wildfires and rising sea levels by creating local “resilience districts” to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd — who represents the 3rd Senate...
Judge hands win to A’s waterfront stadium supporters, dismisses environment concerns
An Alameda County Superior Court judge has rejected legal challenges to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
