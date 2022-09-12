Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
St. Pete police: Suspect in Feb. murder shot at victim’s car 24 times before it flipped, caught fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After months of investigating, St. Pete police say they arrested the man who shot a victim's vehicle 24 times before the driver crashed the car, trapping him inside when it caught fire. On Feb. 12, shortly before 3 a.m., investigators said the suspect, 22-year-old Jaylen Shazell,...
Arrest made in St. Pete murder from February
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made in what the department referred to as the "first homicide of 2022" earlier this year.
Police search for man accused of robbing St. Pete bank
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a local bank Thursday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., police say a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, located at 100 2nd Avenue North. After getting the money, he reportedly left on foot.
USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage
TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage. In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.
1 dead after car crashes into HART bus
One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
Tampa high school student brought loaded gun on campus, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say a student at Blake High School was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus on Wednesday. Several students were reprimanded by staff at the school after they were caught hanging at a stairwell, which is not allowed, police say. The students were...
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
iontb.com
Police search for male that snatched a purse from 77 year-old woman at St. Petersburg supermarket
About 8:30 a.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, a 77 year-old woman was walking out of the Winn Dixie at 1050 58th St. N. when an unidentified man grabbed her purse from her shopping cart. They struggled over the purse until the woman fell to the ground. The man then ran off with the purse.
Gulfport police officer accused of assaulting teen at school
A Pinellas County family is seeking justice after claiming a Gulfport police officer assaulted a teen at Boca Ciega High School.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
Mysuncoast.com
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
Drunk driver hits Florida Highway Patrol car in Tampa, flees scene, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper was hit by a drunk driver on Thursday morning.
WKRG News 5
Blood-covered man walks into Florida Publix after stabbing 2 people: deputies
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people at a party, according to Polk County deputies.
fox13news.com
St. Pete man shot, killed by officer after arming himself with mother's handgun, officials say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A mother and her granddaughter were hiding in a St. Pete home as the woman's son armed himself. The events that occurred after led to a deadly officer-involved shooting during the early-morning hours, officials said. The shooting occurred in the backyard of a home, located at...
Mother takes stand as testimony begins in wrongful Tampa teen death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. — Testimony got underway Tuesday in Tampa for the wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office filed on behalf of Andrew Joseph III. Andrew was 14 years old when he was struck by a car and killed while running across I-4 back in 2014 after being ejected from the Florida State Fair.
