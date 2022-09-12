ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Axios

U.S. "greatly" concerned over security situation in occupied West Bank

The Biden administration wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to strengthen their security coordination in order to prevent further escalation in the occupied West Bank, a top State Department official said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Biden administration is highly concerned that the deteriorating...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports

The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began

China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast, even as Putin acknowledged that Beijing may have "questions and concerns" regarding the war.
POLITICS
Axios

U.S. limits export of fentanyl to Russia and Belarus

The U.S. this week restricted the export of fentanyl and related chemicals to Russia and Belarus over concerns that the substances could be "potentially useful for ... chemical and biological weapons production." Driving the news: The Department of Commerce introduced the regulations to curb "production and development capabilities" that "may...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Is it the beginning of the end for Putin?

Russian President Vladimir Putin (MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new analysis is explaining how this time period may suggest the end is near for Russian President Vladamir Putin. According to Newsweek's William M. Arkin, the authoritarian president may be running out of options...
POLITICS
Axios

China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Putin: "We aren't in a rush" in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Friday that his country will continue its military operation in Ukraine despite a recent, lightning counteroffensive, saying, "We aren't in a rush," AP reports. Why it matters: Putin's remarks came after Russia earlier this month faced one of its greatest setbacks of the war so...
POLITICS
Axios

How Putin's invasion impacts your power bill

Surging electricity costs are a fresh source of inflationary pressure. Driving the news: This week's Consumer Price Index report showed costs for electricity in the U.S. climbed at their fastest rate in 40 years. In August, average electricity prices were nearly 16% higher than they were in August 2021. Why...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Zelensky visits recaptured Ukrainian city of Izyum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit on Wednesday to the northeastern city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured from Russian control as part of Ukraine's counter-offensive. Why it matters: Izyum was a major logistical hub for Russian forces in the north of Ukraine. The big...
POLITICS
Axios

Armenia and Azerbaijan strike ceasefire, ending clashes

Nearly two days of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan came to an end late Wednesday with the introduction of a ceasefire between the two countries. Driving the news: The fighting raised fears of another war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the site of a decades-long dispute.
MILITARY
Axios

Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"

Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Climate change worsened Pakistan's flooding rains, study finds

Large swaths of Pakistan are underwater from unusually prolific monsoon rains, which have killed nearly 1,500 people. Now a new study shows the connections between the flooding and climate change. The big picture: The study, released Thursday, shows human-caused global warming may have boosted 5-day rainfall amounts in the hardest-hit...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The Feds want dollars to move much faster

Dollars should be faster by now, and the White House wants to do its part to speed them up. Driving the news: Based on a fact sheet summarizing several reports coming from the Biden administration today, stemming from the President's March executive order, the administration is prioritizing speeding up global and international payments.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession

WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen's coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
POLITICS
