U.S. "greatly" concerned over security situation in occupied West Bank
The Biden administration wants Israel and the Palestinian Authority to strengthen their security coordination in order to prevent further escalation in the occupied West Bank, a top State Department official said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: The Biden administration is highly concerned that the deteriorating...
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports
The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
Xi and Putin hold first meeting since Ukraine invasion began
China's President Xi Jinping met with Russia's leader Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit Thursday. Why it matters: Their first in-person encounter since Russian forces launched their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine marks a show of diplomatic support for the Russian president after Ukrainian troops forced his forces to retreat from much of Ukraine's northeast, even as Putin acknowledged that Beijing may have "questions and concerns" regarding the war.
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
U.S. limits export of fentanyl to Russia and Belarus
The U.S. this week restricted the export of fentanyl and related chemicals to Russia and Belarus over concerns that the substances could be "potentially useful for ... chemical and biological weapons production." Driving the news: The Department of Commerce introduced the regulations to curb "production and development capabilities" that "may...
Is it the beginning of the end for Putin?
Russian President Vladimir Putin (MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new analysis is explaining how this time period may suggest the end is near for Russian President Vladamir Putin. According to Newsweek's William M. Arkin, the authoritarian president may be running out of options...
China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
Putin: "We aren't in a rush" in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Friday that his country will continue its military operation in Ukraine despite a recent, lightning counteroffensive, saying, "We aren't in a rush," AP reports. Why it matters: Putin's remarks came after Russia earlier this month faced one of its greatest setbacks of the war so...
How Putin's invasion impacts your power bill
Surging electricity costs are a fresh source of inflationary pressure. Driving the news: This week's Consumer Price Index report showed costs for electricity in the U.S. climbed at their fastest rate in 40 years. In August, average electricity prices were nearly 16% higher than they were in August 2021. Why...
Zelensky visits recaptured Ukrainian city of Izyum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit on Wednesday to the northeastern city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured from Russian control as part of Ukraine's counter-offensive. Why it matters: Izyum was a major logistical hub for Russian forces in the north of Ukraine. The big...
Armenia and Azerbaijan strike ceasefire, ending clashes
Nearly two days of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan came to an end late Wednesday with the introduction of a ceasefire between the two countries. Driving the news: The fighting raised fears of another war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the site of a decades-long dispute.
Scoop: Biden officials to discuss "litigation options" over migrant buses
Cabinet heads and White House officials will meet Friday morning to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including "litigation options" to respond to GOP governors transporting unauthorized immigrants from the border to other parts of the country, according to planning documents viewed by Axios. Why it matters:...
Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"
Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
DOJ seeks to block parts of judge’s ruling on documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
The Department of Justice on Friday sought a stay to block parts of a federal judge's ruling that halted its ongoing investigation into documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: "The district court has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch’s use of its own...
Judge denies DOJ request, appoints special master in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday denied the Justice Department's request to exclude classified documents from the special master review and appointed former New York federal judge Raymond Dearie to oversee the review. Why it matters: Dearie will be charged with sifting through the records recovered from former President...
Climate change worsened Pakistan's flooding rains, study finds
Large swaths of Pakistan are underwater from unusually prolific monsoon rains, which have killed nearly 1,500 people. Now a new study shows the connections between the flooding and climate change. The big picture: The study, released Thursday, shows human-caused global warming may have boosted 5-day rainfall amounts in the hardest-hit...
Why your electricity bill is so high — and why your heating bill might be next
Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S. and around the world — and they're expected to keep climbing through the winter.
The Feds want dollars to move much faster
Dollars should be faster by now, and the White House wants to do its part to speed them up. Driving the news: Based on a fact sheet summarizing several reports coming from the Biden administration today, stemming from the President's March executive order, the administration is prioritizing speeding up global and international payments.
Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession
WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
