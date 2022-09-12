Read full article on original website
Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) – A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved Friday by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July...
Popular podcast host Dani Shapiro coming to campus Sept. 29
The event — sponsored by the Department of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies (WRD) — will take place at 6 p.m. in White Hall Classroom Building, Room 102. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend Shapiro’s talk, “Family Secrets and the Stories We Carry.”
UK MANRRS invites campus to new community room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — When a shared purpose finds a shared place, communities flourish. And with a newly renovated space to call their own, one University of Kentucky student organization is ready to shine even brighter. The College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE) has established a...
UK Graduate School seeks nominations for 2023 honorary doctoral degrees
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2022) — The University Joint Committee on Honorary Degrees (UJCHD) is currently seeking nomination packages for candidates of honorary doctoral degrees to be awarded at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May 2023. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nominations may be...
UK Invests: A first-of-its-kind initiative to enhance student financial wellness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 14, 2022) — At the University of Kentucky, we are dedicated to upholding a powerful promise — to prepare students to lead lives of meaning and purpose. Part of that commitment is empowering and encouraging students to understand the importance of investing in themselves and...
KCH, Easterseals partner to expand services for kids with special health care needs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) and Easterseals Bluegrass (formerly known as Easterseals Cardinal Hill) are partnering to expand services for children who require complex medical and developmental care. Easterseals Bluegrass, a Lexington-based nonprofit recently purchased the former Shriners Children's Hospital...
Vehicle relocation required for home football game Saturday, Sept. 17
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Wildcats will face the Youngstown State University Penguins noon Saturday, Sept. 17, which marks the university’s second home game of the season. Some UK parking permit holders should make plans to relocate their vehicles starting on Friday to make way for football fans.
UK College of Social Work Celebrates 1 Year of the KY-KINS Program As It Continues to Break Down Barriers for Kinship Families
One year after launching, the University of Kentucky College of Social Work’s Kentucky Kinship Information, Navigation, and Support (KY-KINS) program has made tremendous strides with initiatives designed to meet the needs of the kinship caregiving community, by helping families access critical resources and connect in peer groups. Why Kinship...
Dr. Pearson Named Assistant Dean for Inclusive Research Initiatives
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine has made incredible strides to enhance diversity and inclusivity in research and training. The college has established a new leadership position – the assistant dean for inclusive research initiatives – to build upon this progress and ensure continued advancement. The position...
