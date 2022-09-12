ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s MX Player Teams With Lionsgate for Hollywood Content

By Naman Ramachandran
 5 days ago
Leading Indian AVOD platform MX Player has set a multi-year partnership with Lionsgate to bring premium Hollywood content onto the service.

Via this agreement, MX Player consumers in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will now have access to more than 50 Hollywood blockbuster films dubbed in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in a year.

Titles available in September include “Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” “War” and “Destruction: Las Vegas.”

Mansi Shrivastav, senior VP, content acquisitions and alliances, MX Player, said: “Our partnership with Lionsgate allows us to bring some of the most popular and commercially acclaimed Hollywood films to our viewers in their local languages. This partnership also enables us to attract new users to the platform while consolidating our existing audience base. We are thrilled with this alliance and look forward to working closely with the team at Lionsgate to make more Hollywood content available for users in the region.”

Gayathiri Guliani, VP, licensing and content partnerships, Lionsgate, said, “Lionsgate has been bullish for its compelling content slate, and we are delighted to partner with MX Player as this will multiply our consumption, reaching out to maximum viewer base. It’s all about genre-diversification, breaking language barriers and having the best stories to watch. This alliance is all set to grow with multiple Lionsgate titles made available on the platform, spoiling viewers for choice.”

MX Player currently has more than 200,000 hours of content and customers spend an average of 56 minutes a day on the service.

Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Blonde’ Star Adrien Brody Recalls First Time Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: ‘I Was Transported’

The first time “Blonde” star Adrien Brody saw Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe was on set right before filming their first scene together. “I was transported to another time and place,” Brody, who plays Arthur Miller (aka The Playwright), told Variety at the U.S. premiere of “Blonde” in Hollywood Tuesday night. “I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, “Blonde” presents a reimagined version of the iconic actor’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Damned Don’t Cry’ Review: Fyzal Boulifa’s Refined, Strikingly Queer Mother-Son Melodrama

In the little-remembered 1950 noir “The Damned Don’t Cry,” Joan Crawford plays a Texan housewife whose grief for her late son spurs her to make a new life for herself in the urban underworld. Fyzal Boulifa’s exquisite new film of the same title is named expressly for that Crawford vehicle, but is neither a remake nor a direct homage. Rather, it remixes the narrative components of that film and others of its ilk into the kind of new-school-old-school heart-tugger — one might say tearjerker if its characters weren’t, true to its title, stoically dry-eyed throughout — that might have been...
MOVIES
Variety

After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
Variety

India’s Diljit Dosanjh Talks ‘Jogi,’ Netflix Film on 1984 Delhi Riots: ‘There Are Many Untold Stories’

For India in general and the Sikh community in particular, 1984 is a particularly emotive year, including for musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh, the star of Netflix film “Jogi.” In June 1984, the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered an army operation against separatist militants at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a holy location for Sikhs, that was criticized by many in the community. In October, Gandhi’s Sikh bodyguards assassinated her, leading to ant-Sikh riots across northern India, with the country’s capital Delhi as its epicenter. The happenings of 1984 left deep and enduring scars on the Sikh community...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

