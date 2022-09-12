Read full article on original website
Related
Extremely Rare Megamouth Sharks Filmed in Potential Mating Dance: 'Wowza'
Megamouth sharks are so rare that there have only been 269 recorded sightings, ever.
Mystery Deep Sea Shark With Bulging Eyes and Teeth Caught by Fisherman
The prehistoric-looking creature was caught at a depth of around 2,000 feet off the coast of Australia.
'Sister Wives' Fans Accuse Kody of Hitting Below Belt With Christine Jab
A Redditor wrote, "He's complaining about stabbed kidneys... his neglectful parenting contributed in part to [kid] Truely going through actual kidney failure."
Cat Doing the Moonwalk to 'Smooth Criminal' Has Internet in Hysterics
TikTok users described Seamus the Scottish fold's moves as "smoooooooth."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internet Solves 45-Year-Old Mystery of 'Ghost Truck' in Grandparents' Photo
Richie Bart told Newsweek that the photo has been hanging in his grandparents' room for decades but he's only now uncovered the mystery of the ghost vehicle.
Man Backed for Telling Siblings Family Secret, Making Them 'Hate' Mom
"Your mom took the coward's way out," one user said. "She had years to own up to her mistakes and she didn't. That is 100% on her."
WEKU
The inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy
Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the iconic fashion accessory, died at the age of 78 on September 7.
Meghan Accused of Using Hidden Recording Device in Wild Conspiracy Theory
Meghan Markle has become the subject of an outlandish conspiracy theory on social media, where a number of her detractors have accused her of wearing a hidden recording device while with the grieving royal family. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, who are living in Meghan's native...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pokemon Sword & Shield: How to Get Free Ash's Lucario
Players can claim a new Pokemon in Sword & Shield each week, and this week the Fighting/Steel Lucario will be available for free.
Woman Defended for Not Splitting $400 Rent with Boyfriend: 'Suck It Up'
"Clearly he's not seeing the bigger picture," one commenter wrote. "Plus he's failing miserable with your dad's 'test.'"
Fans Point Out Halle Bailey Is Not Disney's First Black Mermaid
Disney gave Ariel a Black mermaid friend three decades ago in an animated TV series.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0