Quincy, IL

100.9 The Eagle

Friendly Finn Has Been Looking For His Forever Home For 483 Days

Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.
QUINCY, IL
Quincy, IL
Quincy, IL
Beers, Brats, and Music, Oktoberfest is back in Quincy

Fall officially begins on September, 22nd, and two days later you can celebrate fall with the Quincy Rotary Oktoberfest 2022! If you love beers, brats, music, and a good time, you won't want to miss this awesome fall street fest, here are the details... Oktoberfest is happening this September,24th in...
QUINCY, IL
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up

The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
QUINCY, IL
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal

One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
HANNIBAL, MO
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI STATE
Quincy, IL
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

