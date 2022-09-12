Read full article on original website
Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.
If you haven't heard, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they will be closing many stores as part of a reorganization. They just provided a list of 6 more Illinois stores that will be closing their doors, but Quincy is not on the list. NBC Chicago was one of the...
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Are you in need of a boat? If so, I have found a resource for you. It's quite literally tons and tons of Quincy, Hannibal and Palmyra boats that I've found available on Facebook Marketplace. First, a big disclaimer. I'm not saying these boats are great. They might be epic,...
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
Fall officially begins on September, 22nd, and two days later you can celebrate fall with the Quincy Rotary Oktoberfest 2022! If you love beers, brats, music, and a good time, you won't want to miss this awesome fall street fest, here are the details... Oktoberfest is happening this September,24th in...
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
Quincy Community Theatre is inviting you to join them for their 2023 Season Reveal. This will be a special reveal considering Quincy Community Theatre is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023!. Are you as excited as we are to hear what shows Quincy Community Theatre is performing next year? If...
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
