Trump Documents Will Be Reviewed by Retiring Judge, Court Says
A federal judge in Florida denied a US request to use documents with classified markings seized from former President. ’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a criminal investigation and named US District Court Judge. Raymond J. Dearie. as special master to review all 11,000 documents that were taken. Both the Justice Department...
Chief Justice Roberts Is Officially Irrelevant
Chief Justice Roberts, I have a message from your former professor: You are no longer the star student. “Having had both John Roberts and Elena Kagan as my brilliant students in constitutional law, and having watched each of their careers unfold, I can’t help thinking that one of them, Justice Kagan, has grown into her role as a wise jurist ...,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said when I asked him about Roberts’ latest comment about the Supreme Court, and Kagan’s reaction to it.
Senate Probe of Trump DOJ Actions Flips Script at WilmerHale
A new book’s accusations of improper partisan interference inside former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department puts WilmerHale in the uncomfortable position of having a congressional investigations partner the subject of a Senate probe. A former Manhattan-based US attorney claimed that Wilmer lawyer Edward O’Callaghan, as a senior DOJ...
Justice Jackson’s New Disclosures Highlight Transparency Gaps
Jackson ‘inadvertently omitted’ information in disclosures. US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she had “inadvertently omitted” information in financial disclosure forms, including consulting income her physician spouse earned in medical malpractice cases. The newest justice’s latest financial disclosures also provided new information about reimbursements...
Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)
Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
Abortion Ban Sparks Indiana Turf War With Law’s Reach in Balance
Defendants’ views of state law are ‘diametrically opposed’. A courthouse turf war has broken out between the Republican Attorney General defending Indiana’s abortion ban and a Democratic county prosecutor who opposes the new law. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is fighting to represent his office in the...
White House Calls on US Regulators to Continue Crypto Crackdown
Recommendation comes after months of study by federal agencies. President Biden directed governmentwide crypto review in March. wants American financial watchdogs to do more to weed out fraud and abuse in crypto trading as the US inches ahead with plans for the asset class. The. Biden. administration called on the.
How Employers Can Cope With the Work Visa Backlog
The US immigration system has always moved slowly, but as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic linger, its pace has slowed to a crawl. Nonimmigrant visa applicants face significant bottlenecks, detours, and roadblocks in the process. US embassies abroad are experiencing staff shortages due to the pandemic, and the associated...
Wake Up Call: Trump PAC Said to Foot Lawyer’s $3 Million Bill
In today’s column, the DOJ’s former anti-money laundering chief joined MoFo; three Big Law firms are advising on a $1.2 billion SPAC for a Brazil-headquartered agricultural inputs giant; an international professional services firm is partnering with a Seville-based law firm to launch a new law firm in Spain.
Big Law Recruiter Ordered to Pay $3.6 Million to Former Employer
Lawyers placed at DLA Piper, Kirkland, Latham, other major firms. A Big Law headhunter has been ordered to pay his former employer $3.6 million in damages in a dispute that pulls the curtain back on the lucrative world of recruiting for prominent firms. A federal judge in Austin, Texas, on...
