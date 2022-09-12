Chief Justice Roberts, I have a message from your former professor: You are no longer the star student. “Having had both John Roberts and Elena Kagan as my brilliant students in constitutional law, and having watched each of their careers unfold, I can’t help thinking that one of them, Justice Kagan, has grown into her role as a wise jurist ...,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said when I asked him about Roberts’ latest comment about the Supreme Court, and Kagan’s reaction to it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO