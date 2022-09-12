Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Nornickel to raise employees' stake in mining giant - Potanin
MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel (GMKN.MM) plans to increase the equity holdings of employees and other individuals to collectively comprise 25% of the company, up from 10% now, its top shareholder Vladimir Potanin said on Saturday.
UK could face ‘twindemic’ if winter flu surge combines with new Covid wave
A devastating flu season is expected this winter which could combine with rising Covid cases to create a dangerous “twindemic” scenario, experts fear. There are concerns it could overload the NHS, which is in crisis trying to cope with record backlogs and waiting times.Figures from the Southern Hemisphere, which usually foretell what will happen in the UK, indicate a flu surge two months earlier than normal, driven by under-30s.It suggests a spike in flu hospital admissions in Britain could begin in October, including many children. One estimate is the flu season could be twice as large as normal.In addition, Covid...
The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
Meet the stars riding the crest of hallyu, the Korean wave in fashion, art, film and music
Gochujang fried chicken at a gastropub in London. Girl band Blackpink front row at Paris fashion week. Hour-long queues for BTS merchandise in Las Vegas. Ariana Grande dressed in a glittery emerald two-piece from Miss Sohee. Over the past few years, Korea’s soft power has rocketed in the west. Park Chan-wook was named best director at Cannes film festival in May for his Palme d’Or winner Decision to Leave, while the Emmy-nominated Squid Game remains the most watched season ever on Netflix, with the show’s actor Jung Ho-yeon becoming the first solo east Asian cover star of American Vogue. K-pop groups Blackpink and BTS have a record number of subscribers to their YouTube channels.
