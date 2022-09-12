Read full article on original website
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
Ethereum on PoW (ETHW) Users Might Be Vulnerable to New Type of Attack
Ethereum on PoW (ETHW) contributors respond: "No worries" After the activation of Ethereum's (ETH) Merge in mainnet, some ETH enthusiasts also decided to claim the tokens of alternative proof-of-work (PoW) chains. Here is why they should be very cautious while transaction the new assets. The Merge update makes some Ethereum...
New LUNA Token Collapses as Do Kwon Faces Arrest
The price of the LUNA token has crashed by more than 32%, according to CoinMarketCap data. The sharp drop came after a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant against founder Do Kwon. Kwon swiftly became one of the most influential names within the cryptocurrency industry, with two of his...
SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SHIB's Most Profitable Staking Is Now Available on This Crypto Exchange
The OKX exchange launched staking SHIB with an annual percentage yield of 12%, which is currently the highest interest rate for Shiba Inu among all centralized crypto exchanges. According to the exchange's press release, deposits will be opened tomorrow. The total blocking period of SHIB will be 90 days, with...
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Astar Network's ASTR Now Available on Binance.US
XCM-centric smart contracts platform Astar Network (ASTR) becomes seamlessly available to the U.S. cryptocurrency community as the American branch of Binance (BNB) activates ASTR trading. Astar Network's ASTR listed by Binance.US, trading kicks off. According to the official statement shared by the team of Astar Network (ASTR) on its main...
Crypto Exchange Zonda Expands to Denmark
Since 2014, veteran cryptocurrency exchange Zonda has established itself as a newbie-friendly and regulatory-compliant crypto platform for the storage and exchange od cryptocurrency. Now, it is ready to unlock a new region to which to deliver its services. Crypto platform Zonda launches office in Copenhagen. According to a recent statement...
"I'm in Awe": Mike Novogratz Reacts to Ethereum's Merge Upgrade
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz had some words of praise for Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, following the Merge upgrade. Novogratz says that he is in “awe” following the blockchain’s successful transition to proof-of-stake. The cryptocurrency mogul claims that Ethereum’s big upgrade is a “testament” that a community...
"Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Calls Bitcoin "Tumor"
In a recent interview with CNBC, Lebanese-American statistician and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb slammed Bitcoin as a "tumor." Taleb claims that the largest cryptocurrency was able to metastasize because of the U.S. Federal Reserve's highly accommodative monetary policy that he likens to Disneyland. "I think that we've had 15...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Says He Wouldn't Buy Dip in Crypto Now, Here's Reason
SEC v. XRP: Lawyer Explains How Chamber of Digital Commerce Will Help Ripple and XRP
As U.Today reported yesterday, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, an independent pro-blockchain association, has filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC. As an extremely interested third party in the case, the organization is hoping to get an opportunity similar to the one it was granted in the SEC's case against Telegram.
Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
Opera Browser Partners with DappRadar (RADAR) Crypto Analytical Platform
Opera becomes the first cross-platform browser to integrate a crypto tracking dashboard by leading EU-based analytical service DappRadar (RADAR). Opera scores partnership with DappRadar (RADAR) platform. According to the official announcement shared by the DappRadar (RADAR) team, it has inked a long-term strategic partnership with Opera Crypto Browser. With this...
Terra’s Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant, SHIB Is One of Most Viewed Assets Worldwide, LUNC 31% Pump Confuses Investors: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four crypto news stories over the past day. As reported by Bloomberg, a Seoul court has issued an arrest warrant against Terra founder Do Kwon as he was accused of violating capital market rules. Apart from Kwon, five other individuals are about to be brought to justice as well. The warrant followed after several Terraform Labs employees were prohibited from leaving South Korea in June amid an investigation into the implosion of the Terra project. In July, investigators also raided local cryptocurrency exchanges as part of the probe. At the moment, all six individuals are located in Singapore. According to South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, local prosecutors plan to work with Interpol in order to carry out these arrests within a year.
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners
There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
Here’s When XRP Will Take Off, BTC Plunges 5% in Minutes, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Urges Getting into Crypto Before Market Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Bitcoin saw its price losing 4.7% of its value in mere minutes, reaching an intraday low of $21,764 on the Bitstamp exchange. Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE), followed suit, trading in lockstep with Bitcoin. The cause of such a swift plunge is Bitcoin’s price action being driven by broader macroeconomic factors; this time, the king crypto dropped together with U.S. stock futures. In August, Bitcoin actually surged together with equities due to cooler-than-expected July inflation data. The new CPI data will likely prompt policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt an even more aggressive monetary policy. Hence, there is no relief in sight for risk-on assets.
Ethereum Drops 9% Despite Merge as Traders Are Selling News
