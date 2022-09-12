Read full article on original website
We all know about ‘quiet quitting.’ Now there’s ‘quiet firing,’ too
Quiet quitting isn’t the only “quiet” trend; quiet firing is happening, too, and it’s been going on for a long time. Instead of properly managing an employee, bosses shirk their duties and hope they’ll quit. And in some cases, they may be pushing their employees out the door without realizing it.
18 Screenshots Of Reviews People Actually Left On Things That Are Just Not Very Helpful
"I hate this place because teens were there enjoying there self's" — A one-star theme park review.
