Mental Health

We all know about ‘quiet quitting.’ Now there’s ‘quiet firing,’ too

Quiet quitting isn’t the only “quiet” trend; quiet firing is happening, too, and it’s been going on for a long time. Instead of properly managing an employee, bosses shirk their duties and hope they’ll quit. And in some cases, they may be pushing their employees out the door without realizing it.
