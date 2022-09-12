Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist tries to put abortion back at election forefront
Crist says Gov. DeSantis is trying to distract from abortion issues with his planes delivering migrants to Massachusetts. Charlie Crist is trying to reframe the 2022 gubernatorial election as a referendum on abortion after a day focused on immigration. Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor, says Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as security threat
The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as national security threats and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a...
floridapolitics.com
Medicaid $15 minimum wage takes effect Oct. 1, but providers say they won’t have the money
Contracted home- and community-based providers may have to wait until next year to get the money from the managed care plans. Home- and community-based providers responsible for assisting the poor and elderly enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care programs are worried about meeting a new $15-per-hour minimum wage requirement for direct care workers that takes effect Oct. 1.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis puts $20M to train truckers and set up apprenticeship programs for trade jobs
The money will add 1,200 students to Florida's trucker training programs, and aid 3,200 apprenticeships. Florida will spend more than $20 million to set up apprenticeship programs for trade jobs such as industrial technicians and heavy equipment drivers, as well as educating and training truckers, Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Manny Díaz names Steve Crisafulli, Rebecca Matthews, more to Education Foundation board
The Florida Education Foundation is the direct support organization for the Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz has named seven new members to the Florida Education Foundation’s board of directors, including Rebecca Matthews as Chair. Díaz announced Matthews’ appointment Friday along with that of Carlos O. Alvarez,...
floridapolitics.com
AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Schedule more clemency board meetings
The clemency panel is scheduled to meet just twice this year. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene two more meetings of the state clemency board before the end of the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Florida Board of Executive Clemency were held...
floridapolitics.com
Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor
He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.15.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly migrants has consumed headlines and chyrons in Florida and across the nation since Wednesday night.
floridapolitics.com
Florida education officials scrutinize field trips, LGBTQ+ policies that protect transgender students
'This provision is basically outing a child to all of the parents.'. School districts will have to notify parents if students rooming together during overnight field trips will be separated according to the sex assigned to them at birth under a new state rule, raising alarm bells for LGBTQ+ advocates worried about transgender students.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Florida’s electric vehicle charging plan has the feds’ green light. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that President...
floridapolitics.com
John Rutherford, NE Florida anglers implore Council to open South Atlantic red snapper fishery
'I’m here because the actions of this group have the potential to put my family out of business.'. In light of news there most likely won’t be a recreational red snapper season in the South Atlantic for 2023, charter boat captains, recreational fishers, industry representatives and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford implored the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) to allow harvesting of the red snapper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Karla Hernández’s video clip on ‘dysfunctional Legislature’ stirs outrage
Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'. A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing what was called her “demeaning” attack on them.
floridapolitics.com
FAU poll shows inflation led Floridians to more summer staycations
But a majority of Floridians chose not to travel at all. A new poll is showing fears about inflation have radically impacted Floridians’ summer travel. But it’s making for more staycations — and a boost to the state economy. The Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling...
Comments / 0