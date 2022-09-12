'I’m here because the actions of this group have the potential to put my family out of business.'. In light of news there most likely won’t be a recreational red snapper season in the South Atlantic for 2023, charter boat captains, recreational fishers, industry representatives and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford implored the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) to allow harvesting of the red snapper.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO