Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist tries to put abortion back at election forefront

Crist says Gov. DeSantis is trying to distract from abortion issues with his planes delivering migrants to Massachusetts. Charlie Crist is trying to reframe the 2022 gubernatorial election as a referendum on abortion after a day focused on immigration. Crist, the Democratic nominee for Governor, says Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Medicaid $15 minimum wage takes effect Oct. 1, but providers say they won’t have the money

Contracted home- and community-based providers may have to wait until next year to get the money from the managed care plans. Home- and community-based providers responsible for assisting the poor and elderly enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care programs are worried about meeting a new $15-per-hour minimum wage requirement for direct care workers that takes effect Oct. 1.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Schedule more clemency board meetings

The clemency panel is scheduled to meet just twice this year. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene two more meetings of the state clemency board before the end of the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Florida Board of Executive Clemency were held...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor

He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

John Rutherford, NE Florida anglers implore Council to open South Atlantic red snapper fishery

'I’m here because the actions of this group have the potential to put my family out of business.'. In light of news there most likely won’t be a recreational red snapper season in the South Atlantic for 2023, charter boat captains, recreational fishers, industry representatives and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford implored the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (SAFMC) to allow harvesting of the red snapper.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

FAU poll shows inflation led Floridians to more summer staycations

But a majority of Floridians chose not to travel at all. A new poll is showing fears about inflation have radically impacted Floridians’ summer travel. But it’s making for more staycations — and a boost to the state economy. The Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling...
FLORIDA STATE

