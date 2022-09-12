ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Sebring Local's Trojan Talk for week of Sept. 12

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Thursday − 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Akron Children’s Nurse Practitioner Rachel Patterson will be at Sebring's schools if any student needs to be seen by a provider for a well visit, a sick visit, or for immunizations. To schedule an appointment for your student, call 330-543-7242.

Friday− 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Real Trojan Talk at South Side Park/Lion’s Pavilion. Join Superintendent Toni Viscounte for coffee and donuts while discussing the latest topics impacting the Sebring Local School District. Throughout the series, Viscounte will be at different locations throughout our community. Save the Date for these upcoming Real Trojan Talk events − Nov. 18, Sebring Public Library; Jan. 20, JP’s Soda & Snacks; March 24, The Strand Theatre & Museum.

Sept. 17 − 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Alliance Applebee's breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Sebring cheerleading program. There will be several baskets raffled, as well. Breakfast tickets are $10. Purchase tickets from any Sebring cheerleader or contact Coach Cassy at cwynn@sebring.k12.oh.us.

Sept. 17 − 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Literacy Under the Lights at Sebring McKinley Football Stadium. This evening of reading under the stadium lights and other fun activities is free and open to the public. Students in preschool through sixth grade will travel with their families to different stations around the varsity field to read and do activities led by high school students from different fall athletic teams, organizations, staff and volunteers. Every student in attendance will receive a free book. There also will be prize drawings, including a Reading Nook giveaway and a parent raffle! Surprises will include a visit from Sebring Public Library's Booker the Bear. Guests also can meet Andy the Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse and author Sally Kurjan with Puppy Bernie of the “Bernie the One-Eyed Puppy” Series. Food and beverages will be available at the concession stand, with proceeds benefiting B.L. Miller’s P.I.E. (Partners In Education).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Sebring, OH
Government
City
Sebring, OH
Sebring, OH
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Trojan#Texas Roadhouse#Akron Children#Sebring Public Library#Jp#Soda Snacks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy