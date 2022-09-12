Sebring Local's Trojan Talk for week of Sept. 12

Thursday − 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Akron Children’s Nurse Practitioner Rachel Patterson will be at Sebring's schools if any student needs to be seen by a provider for a well visit, a sick visit, or for immunizations. To schedule an appointment for your student, call 330-543-7242.

Friday− 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Real Trojan Talk at South Side Park/Lion’s Pavilion. Join Superintendent Toni Viscounte for coffee and donuts while discussing the latest topics impacting the Sebring Local School District. Throughout the series, Viscounte will be at different locations throughout our community. Save the Date for these upcoming Real Trojan Talk events − Nov. 18, Sebring Public Library; Jan. 20, JP’s Soda & Snacks; March 24, The Strand Theatre & Museum.

Sept. 17 − 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Alliance Applebee's breakfast fundraiser to benefit the Sebring cheerleading program. There will be several baskets raffled, as well. Breakfast tickets are $10. Purchase tickets from any Sebring cheerleader or contact Coach Cassy at cwynn@sebring.k12.oh.us.

Sept. 17 − 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Literacy Under the Lights at Sebring McKinley Football Stadium. This evening of reading under the stadium lights and other fun activities is free and open to the public. Students in preschool through sixth grade will travel with their families to different stations around the varsity field to read and do activities led by high school students from different fall athletic teams, organizations, staff and volunteers. Every student in attendance will receive a free book. There also will be prize drawings, including a Reading Nook giveaway and a parent raffle! Surprises will include a visit from Sebring Public Library's Booker the Bear. Guests also can meet Andy the Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse and author Sally Kurjan with Puppy Bernie of the “Bernie the One-Eyed Puppy” Series. Food and beverages will be available at the concession stand, with proceeds benefiting B.L. Miller’s P.I.E. (Partners In Education).