Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: 'It drives me crazy'
Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season. But he didn't exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Christian Watson...
Justin Herbert avoids the worst with rib injury suffered on Thursday
Quarterback Justin Herbert looked like he was in serious pain on Thursday night, but it seems like he and the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the worst. Head coach Brandon Staley on Friday told reporters that the quarterback suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage and is day-to-day. "Good news better...
Texas spent $280,000 on Arch Manning's recruitment: report
The Texas Longhorns really wanted Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew to play for them. So they racked up quite the tab to get him down south. According to The Athletic, the school paid $280,000 during its weekend recruitment trip with Arch Manning and eight other prospects. It paid just shy...
Erin Andrews recalls terrifying moment driver fell asleep at the wheel: 'Not the way I want to die'
Veteran FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews was gearing up for her coverage of the Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week when she encountered a life-threatening situation. The driver of her car fell asleep at the wheel. During an appearance on her podcast with Charissa...
