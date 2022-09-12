ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Justin Herbert avoids the worst with rib injury suffered on Thursday

Quarterback Justin Herbert looked like he was in serious pain on Thursday night, but it seems like he and the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the worst. Head coach Brandon Staley on Friday told reporters that the quarterback suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage and is day-to-day. "Good news better...
NFL
Fox News

Texas spent $280,000 on Arch Manning's recruitment: report

The Texas Longhorns really wanted Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew to play for them. So they racked up quite the tab to get him down south. According to The Athletic, the school paid $280,000 during its weekend recruitment trip with Arch Manning and eight other prospects. It paid just shy...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 3: WIN $25,000 JACKPOT PLAYING FOX BET SUPER 6

College football Week 3 is here, so it's time for us to get in the game again to try to win big!. FOX Bet Super 6 is giving you another chance to hit a $25,000 jackpot. So if you had Saturday plans, it's time for you to cancel them. Your new Saturday commitment? Getting your Super 6 picks in before the games kickoff and following the contest.
FOOTBALL
