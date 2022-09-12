West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, September 12th 2022

Local gas prices have dropped twelve cents from a week ago. The AAA reports the current average cost for a gallon of unleaded in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region is $3.97. One year ago, the pump price was $3.23.

In Clarence, Ohlson’s Bakery & Café has purchased the Sheridan Drive building it has occupied for 21 years. Business First reports the owners bought the building through an affiliate, Believe 8500 LLC, for $900,000.

Business First also notes that Tim Hortons franchise owner Blake Tarana is planning the first drive-thru only Tim Hortons for Jamestown. Tarana operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown and Olean area.

Niagara Falls Medical Memorial Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids will begin a monthly breastfeeding support group starting September 29th. For more information on the support group and how to register, please contact Jennifer Sierant at (716) 343-0817 or Jennifer.sierant@nfmmc.org