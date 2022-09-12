Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Child... While Also Awaiting His 10th and 11th
Nick Cannon nearly has enough kids to field his own soccer team. The extremely fertile entertainer announced the surprise birth of his ninth child on Wednesday, a son named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He shares the child with 40-year-old influencer LaNisha Cole, his sixth baby mama. And there are more on the way: Cannon, 41, is awaiting the birth of a child with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell and another with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is in an open relationship with Cannon. “Once again today I am in awe of the Devine feminine!” Cannon wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the highest class of civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”
Daily Beast
‘Los Espookys’ Is Still the Weirdest Show on HBO
TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.
WEKU
The inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy
Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the iconic fashion accessory, died at the age of 78 on September 7.
Daily Beast
Live From New York, It’s SNL’s Four Newest Cast Members!
Lorne Michaels must be one proud papa. He promised America four new sacrifices—ahem, Saturday Night Live cast members—at this week’s Emmy Awards, and by Gilly, did he deliver. According to a Thursday press release from NBC, moving into the van down by the river this fall will be Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Kearney is arguably the Fab Four’s most recognizable face, having racked up appearances on A League of Their Own and The Mighty Ducks to date. Walker, on the other hand, might be better known for his work behind the scenes, having written for Big Mouth and Everything’s Trash. Helpfully provided in NBC’s announcement was each new featured player’s birthday, so do with the horoscopes of Hernandez (Leo), Kearney (Taurus), Longfellow (Aquarius), and Walker (Aquarius) what you will. Unmentioned, however, is the health status of the poor production assistant whose job it was to trawl through every podcast any of the newcomers have ever appeared on, searching for anything even remotely controversial. The 48th season of SNL premieres on Oct. 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2: Six Wildest Reunion Reveals
Nick and Vanessa Lachey might want to prove that Love Is Blind, but based on the show’s new After the Altar reunion special, it can also turn vindictive. Love Is Blind’s debut season became a runaway success for Netflix largely thanks to a TV-magic romance between Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. The standout relationships from Season 2, however, felt a little more fragile: By the end, the only surviving couples were Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely (whose foundation was already cracked) and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, who faced communication struggles of their own. Instead of a loving relationship, the gravitational center holding this season together was Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee—specifically, the cast’s shared contempt for him, as seen during an explosive cast reunion.
Daily Beast
‘Dear Mama’ Reveals How Tupac’s Mother Gave Him His Rebel Heart
There may be no hip-hop artist who’s been mythologized more than Tupac Shakur—this is an icon, after all, who had so many posthumous albums released following his 1996 death (seven, in fact) that some fans began semi-jokingly speculating, à la Elvis rumors, that he wasn’t really dead but, rather, continuing to record in secret. Dear Mama does not, alas, reveal that Tupac has been in hiding for the past 26 years. Yet director Albert Hughes’ five-part docuseries—whose first episode premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and which will air this fall on FX—does seek to shine an illuminating light on its subject, revisiting his rise to stardom through the prism of his upbringing with his mother, Afeni Shakur.
Daily Beast
‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith: Queen Elizabeth Watched Show on Projector, Harry Called Me ‘Granddad’
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth did watch the show—but not on a regular TV. “I heard the queen had watched it, she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently,” Smith, speaking to NBC’s Today show Thursday, said.
Daily Beast
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Whitney Houston Fans Are Nervous the Biopic Will Be Terrible
The year’s glitziest music biopic has arrived on the dance floor. After Elton John’s Rocketman, Aretha Franklin’s Respect, and, well, Elvis Presley’s Elvis, Whitney Houston is the next music legend who will be getting the biopic treatment. I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be released this winter, and just unveiled the first look at Naomie Ackie as the legend herself, breaking out hits like “How Will I Know” and, naturally, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Show Yet
The first trailer featuring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer has arrived, and it’s all about the scents. Netflix’s new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, looks gross, mysterious, creepy, and intriguing all at once. The latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s ongoing deal with Netflix appears to be his most unsettling one yet.
Comments / 0