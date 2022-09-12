Read full article on original website
‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse
Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield. Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their...
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Is it the beginning of the end for Putin?
Russian President Vladimir Putin (MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new analysis is explaining how this time period may suggest the end is near for Russian President Vladamir Putin. According to Newsweek's William M. Arkin, the authoritarian president may be running out of options...
The ‘60-Day’ Rule Doesn’t Exist. It’s Time to Charge Trump Now.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice need to discard the so-called “60-Day Rule” that supposedly would forbid bringing potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump within 60 days of the upcoming midterms. To start with, Garland and the DOJ need to tell the American...
Pro-Trump Pundit Accused of Pocketing $200K Meant for Ukraine Body Armor
Pro-Trump pundit John Cardillo is known for his pugnacious Twitter commentary, once dubbing Joe Biden’s relationship with his son Hunter “creepy.” A former Newsmax TV host, Cardillo is prominent enough on the right to recently dine at the Florida governor’s mansion with potential 2024 contender Ron DeSantis.
The Cold War Is Dead—Not Even Tom Cruise Can Bring It Back
Have you seen that Top Gun sequel yet? Squint your eyes and it’s hard to know whether it’s 1986 or 2022. And really, who cares? Aviator shades and leather bomber jackets never go out of style. Turn up the electric guitars and scramble the jets. Best not ask too many questions.
Putin Crony Belts Out Song in Cringey Push for More Russian Troops
Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine is faltering, and so are their efforts to recruit volunteers. A man resembling Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman who is believed to be in charge of the infamous Wagner Group, was recently filmed recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine. Top Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, often offers to publicize contact information that would drive more volunteers to sign up. Military experts on state TV openly admit that Russia’s presence on the frontline is sorely lacking, but government officials insist that total mobilization is not being considered.
Shinzo Abe Killer Gets Worshipped as a ‘God’ by Diehard Fans
TOKYO—Few would have imagined that when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in public with a handmade shotgun, the man who killed him would be perceived as something of a folk hero by adoring fans across the country. This month, the cover of the weekly Japanese magazine...
Trump Pick Raymond Dearie Appointed as Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled in favor of one of former President Donald Trump’s special master picks, appointing Raymond Dearie to review the trove of documents seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The Florida judge also denied the Department of Justice’s motion for a...
Newsmax Host Confused By Lindell ‘Raid’ Whips Out Pocket Constitution
When election-denier Mike Lindell appeared on Newsmax Wednesday night to describe the FBI’s execution of a search warrant for his cell phone the day prior, host Eric Bolling seemed to not understand how such an event could take place, at one point flashing a pocket-sized Constitution to show his displeasure.
How These Former Foes Are Teaming Up to Solve a Middle East Water Crisis
Yehiya Moubarek would spend each day pacing behind his flock of sheep in the Jordan Valley, beating other shepherds to the water and green grass areas that were growing scarcer by the day due to climate change. About 20 years ago, a new competitor showed up: A group of environmental engineers had blocked off a portion of the land, using esoteric terms like “sustainable farming” to justify their actions. Struggling to get the land back, the shepherds began sabotaging the environmentalists’ project, trespassing on the sequestered land with their flocks, uprooting newly planted trees, and siphoning off water.
Why your electricity bill is so high — and why your heating bill might be next
Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S. and around the world — and they're expected to keep climbing through the winter.
It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat
Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat. Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the...
Live updates: Military rehearse queen's Windsor procession
WINDSOR, England -- Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse early Saturday. On Monday, they will do the same, only surrounded by thousands of people expected to travel to Windsor for a final farewell to the queen, who died last week at age 96. Her funeral is to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday before some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state. After the church service, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage.
