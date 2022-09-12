Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dillion Baugh, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and a count of Battery Against a Public Safety Official. Bond was set at $100,000. Lacey Stewart, 24, of Sandborn, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond...
WEHT/WTVW
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
14news.com
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
WTHI
Officials investigating a string of suspicious fires in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State fire officials are investigating a series of suspicious fires in Sullivan county. The Indiana Fire Marshal's office says there have been six unexplained fires since July 5. Two of them happened within an hour of each other on Thursday. If you have information, call...
wbiw.com
Local man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
wrul.com
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after swallowing meth during traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State troopers stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. two ISP troopers were on duty in a marked police car and were traveling north on Washington Avenue, passing 24th Street when they noticed a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata traveling east on 24th Street at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
waovam.com
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man on Burglary Charges
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for an alleged burglary. Officers found 38 year-old Ronald Ashley allegedly involved in the incident. He was arrested in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue. Ashley was booked into the Knox County Jail on $10,000 bond.
wevv.com
Syringe filled with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Evansville, police say
A man was arrested on several charges early Thursday morning after police say they pulled him over and found a syringe filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were on routine patrol just after midnight Thursday when they saw...
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs when cognizant convenient store clerk calls police
BEDFORD – A Bedford male was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Police arrested 26-year-old David Robbins, of Bedford, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a probable cause affidavit, on August 23,...
wevv.com
Man accused of attempting to walk away from scene of DUI crash in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he tried to leave the scene of a DUI crash with injuries. Evansville Police Department officers were called to a crash with injuries in the area of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were on...
waovam.com
Vincennes Teen Injured in Car-Pedestrian Accident on U-S 41 South
waovam.com
14 Year-Old Vincennes Assault Case Now Closed with 80-Year Sentence
A 14 year-old sexual attack case was closed yesterday, as 34 year-old Gustav Ryburn received an 80 year sentence. Knox Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced Ryburn after he was convicted August 19th of burglary with bodily injury and Criminal Deviate Sexual Assault. Both incidents happened to an un-named then-Vincennes University student in 2008.
wevv.com
Evansville Police warning trailer owners after multiple thefts
Authorities are trying to find the vehicle shown here in connection to multiple trailer thefts. The Evansville Police Department says it's looking into the thefts with the Warrick County Sherriff's Office. They say the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon has been involved in multiple thefts, and that it could have ties to Kentucky.
WTHI
Four released on their own recognizance after they were accused of an armed robbery involving ISU students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four women appeared before a judge, accused of threatening ISU students at gunpoint. Terre Haute police arrested Jayla Manson, Brynn Jackson, Nasaya Snyder, and Aryanna Holdeman. All could be charged with robbery and burglary when they return to court on Tuesday. The charges stem from...
wbiw.com
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
104.1 WIKY
Rape Suspect Turns Himself In
A Henderson man, 38 year old Michael Green, turned himself in to police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case that also involves 35 year old Amy Hudnall. A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this week. The warrant describes disturbing details involving two children and another adult.
wbiw.com
Bedford teen arrested after stealing from Dollar General Store
JUDAH – A Bedford teen was arrested on a warrant after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:44 p.m. about an employee at the Dollar General Store stealing items from the store on Hillcrest Way. The regional protection manager for Dollar...
