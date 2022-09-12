Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
Lehi City removing hundreds of trees in multiple neighborhoods
Around 300 trees in Lehi’s Olympic Park neighborhood will soon be removed because city officials say are now a liability.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah
Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recent fire makes Utah city most vulnerable to flash flooding
Tooele County Emergency Services has set up a sandbagging station in Stockton just in case flooding does take place near where a fire raged this summer.
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
utahrealtygroup.com
1576 W Crystal Ridge S, West Jordan, UT 84084
Open floor plan! Super clean and bright!! The most recent remodel items include: new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and 3 tone paint! Newer roof, windows, & exterior! The backyard is secluded and custom designed for entertaining with a giant trex type deck for BBQing, full Vynil fence, professional modern landscaping, and play area. TONS of storage in garage. New covered RV pad. Near both freeways, schools, churches, & Jordan River Pkwy (extensive walking and biking trails). Buyer/agent to verify all info and square footage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
kjzz.com
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
Boise Mayor collecting support for passenger train service to Salt Lake City
BOISE, Idaho — It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We're...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
ABC4
Police request public help in ongoing homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation. The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with […]
Memories flow as iconic Ogden restaurant shuts its doors
An iconic restaurant in Ogden has closed after decades of being such an important part of the community.
Boil Water Advisory issued for Pleasant Grove residents
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a large part of Pleasant Grove east of Murdock Canal, and recent rainfall could be the reason for the issue.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger
SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
KSLTV
West Jordan neighborhood at wit’s end over ‘infestation’ of skunks, raccoons
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan neighborhood says they’re experiencing a nuisance infestation that has them at their wit’s end in their own homes. They say skunks are spraying dogs and raccoons are wandering the streets. Neighbors want something done to help the problem, and they’re...
Comments / 3