Riverdale, UT

Visit One of the Most Haunted Homes in Utah

Situated atop Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City is the elegant McCune Mansion. Built for a cost of $1 million dollars in 1901, the home stands as a symbol to Salt Lake City’s wealthy past. Visitors to the home have claimed that the house is extremely haunted making it a chilling home to explore.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
1576 W Crystal Ridge S, West Jordan, UT 84084

Open floor plan! Super clean and bright!! The most recent remodel items include: new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and 3 tone paint! Newer roof, windows, & exterior! The backyard is secluded and custom designed for entertaining with a giant trex type deck for BBQing, full Vynil fence, professional modern landscaping, and play area. TONS of storage in garage. New covered RV pad. Near both freeways, schools, churches, & Jordan River Pkwy (extensive walking and biking trails). Buyer/agent to verify all info and square footage.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

NOW: Sandy City power outage affecting 1,300 homes

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage. Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning. Officials are advising to […]
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Police request public help in ongoing homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation. The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger

SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

