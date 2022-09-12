Read full article on original website
Susan Sarandon and her Monarch co-star Trace Adkins ‘stayed away’ from politics on set
Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, two stars with opposing political views, had a trick for getting along well on set – they didn’t discuss politics.The pair star together in the new Fox drama Monarch, which features Adkins as a fictional, iconic country performer Albie Roman, and Sarandon as his wife, a singer called Dottie Cantrell.On HBO’s Real Time on Friday (16 September), host Bill Maher wanted to know how Adkins, a country singer who performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention, got along with Sarandon, who is vocal about her progressive, left-wing views and is an activist.He asked Adkins whether...
Story of a crown: sapphire, pearls, ruby and diamond all tell a tale
From rolling off George V’s coffin to the ruby allegedly being at Battle of Bosworth, imperial state crown has led rich life
WEKU
The inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy
Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the iconic fashion accessory, died at the age of 78 on September 7.
18 Screenshots Of Reviews People Actually Left On Things That Are Just Not Very Helpful
"I hate this place because teens were there enjoying there self's" — A one-star theme park review.
Do we really need a 24-hour livestream of the Queen lying in state?
There has been plenty of exceptional broadcasting after the death of the Queen, a much-planned-for event that, somehow, still feels bigger than anyone could have anticipated. The presenters have been heroes – solemnly narrating a shot of a gate for hours on end is quite a skill – and being able to watch King Charles III’s proclamation ceremony, televised for the first time, was goosebump-worthy. But there’s always a moment when it all starts to get a bit silly, and that moment has now arrived with the surreal livestream of the Queen’s lying-in-state. Her coffin is in Westminster Hall before...
