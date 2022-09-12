ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Susan Sarandon and her Monarch co-star Trace Adkins ‘stayed away’ from politics on set

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, two stars with opposing political views, had a trick for getting along well on set – they didn’t discuss politics.The pair star together in the new Fox drama Monarch, which features Adkins as a fictional, iconic country performer Albie Roman, and Sarandon as his wife, a singer called Dottie Cantrell.On HBO’s Real Time on Friday (16 September), host Bill Maher wanted to know how Adkins, a country singer who performed at the 2020 Republican National Convention, got along with Sarandon, who is vocal about her progressive, left-wing views and is an activist.He asked Adkins whether...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Tom Clancy
Person
Phillip Noyce
The Independent

Do we really need a 24-hour livestream of the Queen lying in state?

There has been plenty of exceptional broadcasting after the death of the Queen, a much-planned-for event that, somehow, still feels bigger than anyone could have anticipated. The presenters have been heroes – solemnly narrating a shot of a gate for hours on end is quite a skill – and being able to watch King Charles III’s proclamation ceremony, televised for the first time, was goosebump-worthy. But there’s always a moment when it all starts to get a bit silly, and that moment has now arrived with the surreal livestream of the Queen’s lying-in-state. Her coffin is in Westminster Hall before...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy