She's got the beat: Fort Lee teacher teaches civics, and plays percussion for the stars

By Rebecca King, NorthJersey.com
 5 days ago

Crystal Vargas, an eighth grade civics teacher at Lewis F. Cole Middle School in Fort Lee and a Latin percussionist, broke the rules to get a shot at performing with Wyclef Jean in 2005.

Jean, the rapper and Fugees star, was performing at Rutgers-New Brunswick. Vargas was then in her senior year at the university and managed to sneak backstage into the locker rooms to where Jean was preparing for the show. Vargas, who had a softball scholarship, knew just how to get in and, more importantly, had the chutzpah to try. She wound up befriending Jean’s keyboardist Robert Aaron, and played onstage with him and Jean that night.

She’s gone on to perform at such venues as BET’s "Black Girls Rock Awards Show" and " Live with Regis and Kelly." She appeared in Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” music video and has performed with the likes of Paul Simon, Bernie Williams, Gladys Knight, Jill Scott and Sheila E.

She chalks up these star-studded opportunities to good luck — and God.

“As far as the celeb stuff, those were all by chance,” Vargas says. “It’s a God thing. I was in the right place at the right time.” But her talent is a result of hard work and a very musical family. “I grew up around music my entire life,” says Vargas, 38, of Bloomfield.

Her father, Glen Vargas, was in a salsa band before she was born. Vargas grew up in Jersey City, and by 4 years old, she had drums in her hands. Now, she plays everything from bongos to timbales to djembe. But, she says, “My first loves are my congas. They get mistaken for bongos, but congas are larger. They’re my bread and butter.”

She learned by ear back then and still isn’t classically trained. When she performs solo, she lets the beat move her. When in a group, she memorizes the rhythms. Vargas considers herself a freelance percussionist. She does plenty of nightclub appearances with DJs, weddings and private events, scattered among the glitzy awards shows and music videos.

All of this to say, Vargas is one cool eighth grade teacher.

“My students are very much aware of my music career,” she says. “Honestly, they think I’m cool.”

Now teaching at Lewis F. Cole Middle School, and previously at her own alma mater, Marist High School in Bayonne, Vargas got a master’s degree in elementary education from The College of New Jersey. “Growing up, education was No. 1 on my list. I never thought music would turn into something,” she says. “I always knew I would be a teacher.”

It’s not always easy. Vargas says there are times when she’ll work 60 days in a row, at the school by day and gigs at night. And opportunities to play for awards shows and music videos pop up all the time. Her friendship with Aaron led to her joining artist Kat DeLuna’s band. She met street drummer Jared Crawford, who got her the audition for the Rihanna music video. Recently, she did a video shoot with Latin pop-star Thalía.

“Building a rapport is so important,” says Vargas. “Talent is part of it, but really, being in the right place at the right time is crucial.”

But, as exciting as her work as a percussionist is, she could never give up teaching. “I would never be a full-time musician," she says, "because I wouldn’t be totally fulfilled.”

