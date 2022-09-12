ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

A teacher who knows the ropes: Teaneck resident Jamir Cope aims for boxing Hall of Fame

By Rebecca King, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

Jamir Cope, 26, aims to be an undisputed multi-division boxing world champion. His sights are set on the boxing Hall of Fame.

And though his nights are dedicated to sweating in the gym, his days are spent in a gentler pursuit. Cope, a Teaneck resident, teaches kids with autism at KIPP SPARK Academy in Newark. Last year, he taught kindergarten, and this upcoming school year he will transition to first grade. “My biggest goal is to keep my students’ innocence for as long as possible,” he says. “With technology and social media and so much news, it’s easy for kids to lose their innocence."

Cope’s love of boxing was ignited during his own childhood. “When I was young, I was a little skinny kid,” he says. “The big kids thought they could get one over on me. But I would always fight back. Even if I fought and I lost, I would still always fight. It wouldn’t be easy getting one over on me.”

Cope started mixed martial arts and jujutsu when he was 14 and growing up in Teaneck. A few years later, he turned to boxing and fell in love with it. “Boxing is more spiritual,” says Cope. “It’s all about hitting and not being hit. When you’re in the ring, it’s like you’re playing chess. It’s a mind, body, soul kind of thing.”

She's got the beat: Fort Lee teacher teaches civics, and plays percussion for the stars

Cope fights in the super lightweight division and has had a few bouts in pro rings. He trains out of True Warriors in Paterson for nearly three hours a day.

That is, of course, after he gets out of the classroom. He started his teaching career at Alpine Learning Group, a Paramus school that is primarily for adults with autism. “That’s where I found my love of teaching,” he says. “But I’ve always been surrounded by educators.”

His mother is a high school language arts teacher in Paterson. His father used to run after-school programs, also in Paterson.

Turning the page: Bergen educator infuses her children's book with a love of school

Cope says that both teaching and boxing have taught him patience. “In boxing, you have to understand that progress isn’t going to happen overnight,” he says. “Being a teacher, if a kid doesn’t understand a concept, they’re not going to get it overnight, either. One day they’ll grasp the information. You just can’t rush into things. Everybody has different ways of learning.”

In the words of Cope’s idol Muhammad Ali, “Impossible is nothing.” In the ring, Cope has his heart set on the Hall of Fame. But he also dreams of greatness for his students. “I want to keep showing and teaching children that, whatever it is they want to do in life, it’s achievable,” Cope says. “So long as they get a great education and are willing to learn, they’ll be able to achieve greatness no matter what.”

More: These local educators have side hustles, combining teaching with other talents

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: A teacher who knows the ropes: Teaneck resident Jamir Cope aims for boxing Hall of Fame

Comments / 0

Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe resident killed in Warwick motorcycle accident

WARWICK – Town of Warwick Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a 25-year-old Monroe resident that occurred on Colonial Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Police said the incident was reported at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 but is believed to have occurred several hours...
WARWICK, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
