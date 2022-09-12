A teacher who knows the ropes: Teaneck resident Jamir Cope aims for boxing Hall of Fame

Jamir Cope, 26, aims to be an undisputed multi-division boxing world champion. His sights are set on the boxing Hall of Fame.

And though his nights are dedicated to sweating in the gym, his days are spent in a gentler pursuit. Cope, a Teaneck resident, teaches kids with autism at KIPP SPARK Academy in Newark. Last year, he taught kindergarten, and this upcoming school year he will transition to first grade. “My biggest goal is to keep my students’ innocence for as long as possible,” he says. “With technology and social media and so much news, it’s easy for kids to lose their innocence."

Cope’s love of boxing was ignited during his own childhood. “When I was young, I was a little skinny kid,” he says. “The big kids thought they could get one over on me. But I would always fight back. Even if I fought and I lost, I would still always fight. It wouldn’t be easy getting one over on me.”

Cope started mixed martial arts and jujutsu when he was 14 and growing up in Teaneck. A few years later, he turned to boxing and fell in love with it. “Boxing is more spiritual,” says Cope. “It’s all about hitting and not being hit. When you’re in the ring, it’s like you’re playing chess. It’s a mind, body, soul kind of thing.”

Cope fights in the super lightweight division and has had a few bouts in pro rings. He trains out of True Warriors in Paterson for nearly three hours a day.

That is, of course, after he gets out of the classroom. He started his teaching career at Alpine Learning Group, a Paramus school that is primarily for adults with autism. “That’s where I found my love of teaching,” he says. “But I’ve always been surrounded by educators.”

His mother is a high school language arts teacher in Paterson. His father used to run after-school programs, also in Paterson.

Cope says that both teaching and boxing have taught him patience. “In boxing, you have to understand that progress isn’t going to happen overnight,” he says. “Being a teacher, if a kid doesn’t understand a concept, they’re not going to get it overnight, either. One day they’ll grasp the information. You just can’t rush into things. Everybody has different ways of learning.”

In the words of Cope’s idol Muhammad Ali, “Impossible is nothing.” In the ring, Cope has his heart set on the Hall of Fame. But he also dreams of greatness for his students. “I want to keep showing and teaching children that, whatever it is they want to do in life, it’s achievable,” Cope says. “So long as they get a great education and are willing to learn, they’ll be able to achieve greatness no matter what.”

