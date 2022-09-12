ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Shoot: Vacation slow down

By Steve Heaslip, Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQswl_0hrgSDUu00

“Slow down you move too fast. You got to make the morning last.”

The lyrics of Simon and Garfunkel’s 59th Street Bridge song, better remembered as “feeling groovy” rang out on a small portable radio.

The gathering was around a campfire on Labor Day evening as the flames were dying out, for many in the group, a return to work and the end of summer on Tuesday. Through strategic vacation planning I was just starting my week by the sea.

As with any “staycation” there would be a few rounds with the paint scraper and brush along the old wood trim boards on the house. But, most importantly, the mission was slowing down, stepping back and turning off the ever chirping cell phone with photo requests and emails needing ASAP attention.

Shifting focus from screens to book

In the year 2022 it is hard to disconnect. Cheating myself after a day without screen time I took a peek at the backlog of incoming data that needed my attention.

The thought of scrolling through more than 100 emails was too daunting, wait a few days and if it really needed attention, the old-fashioned approach to data transfer would kick in, my phone would ring. My time became my own.

I cracked open an old field guide, “A Beachcomber’s Botany” by Loren Petry and Marcia Norman, first published in 1963. It was time to go back to school and try learning something about the plants along the seashore, beach grass and seaweed would no longer work. I set about collecting some samples to identify. Turns out this was going to be much more difficult than expected. There were a couple of “positive” ID’s made, eel grass and sea lettuce, zostera marina and ulva lactuca respectively.

But my wandering photographer’s eye was looking to get back behind a camera instead of buried in a field guide. So the next morning I arose at sunrise and watched the clouds and sun compete over Sandy Neck Lighthouse.

A bit of old-fashioned book learning perhaps was good to keep the mind focused, but I am much happier focusing a camera lens. Now there still is the pending appointment with the paint can, if only the skies would clear, can’t paint when there is even the slightest chance of rain.

