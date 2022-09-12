This fall first year USC applicants will have the option to apply for early action, which will return their admissions decisions far earlier than previously possible. For students, especially applicants who have USC at or near the top of their school choices, early action is a way to both eliminate stress and potentially decrease the number of applications they have to submit. This has the additional benefit of saving students the money they are required to spend on application fees.

