Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unpack the Pac: After two weeks, it looks like the Pac-12 is USC’s conference to lose
“Unpack the Pac″ is a column discussing Pac-12 football’s results from the past weekend. After going 9-3 collectively as a conference in Week 1, the Pac-12 exceeded expectations in Week 2. The week was highlighted by an in-conference win by USC over Stanford and Washington State beating formerly No. 19 Wisconsin in a stunning upset.
uscannenbergmedia.com
How heat and TV deals affect USC football attendance
If you’ve been to a USC football game since the start of the 2021 season, you’ve probably looked around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and seen a sea of empty cardinal chairs. The Coliseum has a stadium capacity of 77,500, making it the 19th largest college football stadium in the U.S. and has hosted marquee events such as Olympic Games, Super Bowls, world series championships and iconic speakers including Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC celebrates inclusivity at Latinx Heritage Month kickoff event
USC students, faculty and alumni kicked off Latinx Heritage Month on Thursday with a university-wide event at Tommy’s Place, USC’s concert venue at Ronald Tutor Campus Center. Joined virtually by President Carol L. Folt, the Latinx Chicanx Center for Advocacy and Student Affairs (La CASA) hosted the celebration with a theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community.
uscannenbergmedia.com
No AC at USC
Students living on campus in New North, Birnkrant, Marks and Pardee Tower aren’t getting air conditioning, even with September’s record high temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Los Angeles. The lack of AC in conjunction with the heat wave has disrupted the lives of many USC students who live...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC adopts new early action policy
This fall first year USC applicants will have the option to apply for early action, which will return their admissions decisions far earlier than previously possible. For students, especially applicants who have USC at or near the top of their school choices, early action is a way to both eliminate stress and potentially decrease the number of applications they have to submit. This has the additional benefit of saving students the money they are required to spend on application fees.
uscannenbergmedia.com
How to celebrate Latinx History Month at USC
Latinx Heritage Month celebrates a special time of empowerment for the community, and various USC clubs and organizations have planned events to represent and celebrate the Latinx community. Here are some of the events coming your way for Latinx Heritage Month. Latinx Heritage Month 2022 Kick-Off Event. Missed last year’s...
uscannenbergmedia.com
September 15 kicks off Latinx Heritage Month
Unity is this year’s theme for the Latinx Heritage Month celebration at USC, which runs from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th. The official slogan, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a stronger community,” describes on-campus programming that aims to cultivate campus spirit that goes way beyond the month- long observation.
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Students celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
It rarely rains in Los Angeles, but a sprinkle almost halted the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival September 9 in McCarthy Quad. The festival taking place marked the first time USC students bonded together over the celebration with traditional games and mooncakes and without restrictions since 2020. The Mid-Autumn festival...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Rapper PnB Rock killed at Roscoe’s
Rapper PnB Rock was murdered Monday afternoon inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant at 106 W. Manchester Ave., joining a list of other recently slain rappers. His assailant targeted him after his girlfriend broadcasted his location in a geotagged Instagram story she posted while eating around...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Historic South L.A. church mourned after destructive fire
The smell of smoke lingered in the air Monday morning as members of the historic Victory Baptist Church in South LA mourned the destruction of the 79-year-old building following a fire early Sunday morning. A bulldozer sifted through the wreckage of the church, which was almost entirely burned to the...
