ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

How heat and TV deals affect USC football attendance

If you’ve been to a USC football game since the start of the 2021 season, you’ve probably looked around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and seen a sea of empty cardinal chairs. The Coliseum has a stadium capacity of 77,500, making it the 19th largest college football stadium in the U.S. and has hosted marquee events such as Olympic Games, Super Bowls, world series championships and iconic speakers including Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC celebrates inclusivity at Latinx Heritage Month kickoff event

USC students, faculty and alumni kicked off Latinx Heritage Month on Thursday with a university-wide event at Tommy’s Place, USC’s concert venue at Ronald Tutor Campus Center. Joined virtually by President Carol L. Folt, the Latinx Chicanx Center for Advocacy and Student Affairs (La CASA) hosted the celebration with a theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

No AC at USC

Students living on campus in New North, Birnkrant, Marks and Pardee Tower aren’t getting air conditioning, even with September’s record high temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Los Angeles. The lack of AC in conjunction with the heat wave has disrupted the lives of many USC students who live...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Nebraska State
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC adopts new early action policy

This fall first year USC applicants will have the option to apply for early action, which will return their admissions decisions far earlier than previously possible. For students, especially applicants who have USC at or near the top of their school choices, early action is a way to both eliminate stress and potentially decrease the number of applications they have to submit. This has the additional benefit of saving students the money they are required to spend on application fees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

How to celebrate Latinx History Month at USC

Latinx Heritage Month celebrates a special time of empowerment for the community, and various USC clubs and organizations have planned events to represent and celebrate the Latinx community. Here are some of the events coming your way for Latinx Heritage Month. Latinx Heritage Month 2022 Kick-Off Event. Missed last year’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

September 15 kicks off Latinx Heritage Month

Unity is this year’s theme for the Latinx Heritage Month celebration at USC, which runs from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th. The official slogan, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a stronger community,” describes on-campus programming that aims to cultivate campus spirit that goes way beyond the month- long observation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

PHOTOS: Students celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival

It rarely rains in Los Angeles, but a sprinkle almost halted the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival September 9 in McCarthy Quad. The festival taking place marked the first time USC students bonded together over the celebration with traditional games and mooncakes and without restrictions since 2020. The Mid-Autumn festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Huskers#College Soccer
uscannenbergmedia.com

Rapper PnB Rock killed at Roscoe’s

Rapper PnB Rock was murdered Monday afternoon inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant at 106 W. Manchester Ave., joining a list of other recently slain rappers. His assailant targeted him after his girlfriend broadcasted his location in a geotagged Instagram story she posted while eating around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Historic South L.A. church mourned after destructive fire

The smell of smoke lingered in the air Monday morning as members of the historic Victory Baptist Church in South LA mourned the destruction of the 79-year-old building following a fire early Sunday morning. A bulldozer sifted through the wreckage of the church, which was almost entirely burned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy