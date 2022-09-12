Read full article on original website
Nashville Parent
Greenway Art Festival Returns to Old Fort Park
Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the 18th annual Greenway Art Festival. Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department,...
Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee is an Immersive Music, Food, Art, & Cultural Experience [LINEUP]
Fans of bluegrass, country, indie, and gospel music - this festival is for you! On Saturday, September 24 - Sunday, September 25 in Franklin, TN, the much anticipated Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is taking place. The musical guests alone are worth making the trek to see, but there will also be plenty of local food, art, and crafts from local artisans to enjoy.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do For Your Weekend, Sept. 15 – 18
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Cheekwood Harvest. Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18. Activities...
Nashville Parent
Seniors Can Enjoy Half-Off Admission at Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo is offering a special deal just for seniors. On Wednesday, September 21, Senior Day will feature half-priced admission for anyone 65 years old or older. The half-price deal will run during regular Zoo hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, seniors looking to take advantage of this half-price deal can purchase admission tickets when they arrive and the Zoo will admit them immediately.
murfreesboro.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Zoolumination
Zoolumination tickets are officially on sale! Visit the largest lantern festival in the country this holiday season and be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns and more. This event will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk...
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
Tavern, Whiskey Kitchen announce closure of restaurants in Nashville
Tuesday marked a sad day for food lovers in Nashville as two popular restaurants unexpectedly announced that they were permanently closing their doors.
mainstreetmaury.com
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
nowplayingnashville.com
Arnold's Country Kitchen
Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
Nashville Parent
2022 Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes in Middle TN
Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes open by mid September, some earlier! Most have loads of pumpkins to choose from, but to really make it fun for your kids, look for those that have the extra activities — like a corn maze, hayride or petting zoo. 2022 PUMPKIN PATCHES...
murfreesboro.com
Hemp Crumble at Kingdom Acres CBD & Hemp Farm
The Kingdom Acres CDB & Hemp Farm’s “Hemp Crumble” event is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for October 1 from 10am – 4pm and come out to the farm located just outside of Murfreesboro at 1705 Kingdom Rd, Bell Buckle, TN 37020. This is a really fun and cool event, you don’t want to miss it!
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
WSMV
‘She was a super woman’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.
Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.
