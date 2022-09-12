Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
New Lambeau Field Food Offerings Unveiled
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Lambeau Field is gearing up for its first home game of the season by freshening up its menu for fans. The Green Bay Packers food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice unveiled 13 new food items available at concession stands throughout the stadium. They are:
wtaq.com
Bay Beach Prepares To Walk For Wildlife
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s the Walk for Wildlife and it’s this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
wtaq.com
31st Annual Fox Cities Marathon Underway this Weekend
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The 31st annual Fox Cities Marathon is underway this weekend and it’s expected to bring thousands into the Fox Valley from all over the country. “We’re looking at welcoming more than 3,500 participants over the course of the weekend, from our Friday to our Sunday night events,” said Amanda Secor, a race coordinator with the marathon.
wtaq.com
Green Bay City Council To Debate License Plate Reading Cameras
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After seeing success during a test period, Green Bay police would like approval to keep license plate reading cameras for at least another three years. The cost for 40 fixed cameras and two quick deploy cameras for three years is $332,000, according to city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
Green Bay City Council Ready To Vote on Rebranding Proposal
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s city council is expected to vote next week on whether to move forward with a $101,000 rebranding effort. The idea received mixed feedback when it was first proposed late last year. It doesn’t take a marketing expert to tell you people...
wtaq.com
All Aboard For Restoration Project At The National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A restoration project along the Fox River is bringing safety to the shores of the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, and the new rock wall could help future development at the site. With the snip of some oversized scissors, the new shoreline stabilization project is...
wtaq.com
Pediatric Dental Care Expansion In Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay nonprofit is expanding to meet the needs of uninsured children without dental care. Oral Health Partnership is opening its fifth clinic to provide dental care to children in the community who are uninsured or on Medicaid. The new clinic, located on...
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Tip Line Marks Two Years Of Success
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Neenah School District has been using the Speak Up, Speak Out Tip Line since September of 2020. It is available to students 13 and older, without requiring a parent’s permission. The Neenah Police Department has received 20 notifications of concern from the tip...
wtaq.com
Fund Raiser To Expand Boys & Girls Club
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club’s proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Apprentices Begin Their Trade Careers
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A group of young adults who chose not to go to college are getting started on their careers. Eighty-eight new apprentices, up from 51 last year, took part in a ceremony in Kaukauna on Thursday. Isabella Campbell says before she graduated from high school last...
wtaq.com
UW-Oshkosh Looking To Deal With Student Retention Challenges
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh won’t outsource its custodial and grounds crews. But officials say they’re still facing problems that affect their bottom line. The chancellor says one of the big issues is keeping students at the university. In a letter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
wtaq.com
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative will receive up to $50M from USDA for climate initiative
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, today celebrated an announcement that it will receive up to $50 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a broad climate-smart initiative. Edge will spearhead a multi-partner project ― Farmer-led Climate...
wtaq.com
Judge Issues Ruling on Crime Scene Photos in 22 Year Old Murder
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.
wtaq.com
Another School Threat Leads To Beefed Up Patrols
MANAWA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a “credible threat of school violence.”. The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and...
Comments / 0